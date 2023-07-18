Prito signs deal with Tips Music: Label behind Taal, Ponniyin Selvan, Rangeela and more

July 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Prito, the London-based music producer and choreographerknown for his Bollywood and Kollywood remix reels, has recently signed a music deal with major record label; Tips Music. The deal was complete during the early months of 2023. The artist, well known for several of his remixes of classic Bollywood and Tamil songs, has garnered millions of views on social media. Both Prito and Tips Music share how they are both very excited for the planned releases.

Prito discussing the collaboration

The project based deal is set to give the multifaceted artist the best step in the direction of his creative career. Tips Music is also delighted to provide a significant boost to Prito and help him grow as an artist to reachnew levels.

In his statement, Prito announced that he was “happy to be a part of the Tips family”. He added that he was looking forward to being a part of a huge platform such as Tips Music for creating exciting music that would enthral his followers “5678 family”. Prito has achieved a great fan following on social media, with a host of listeners vying for his music. His style of music has captured the industry, and his unique style has begun making an incredible mark on the psyche of movie music. The artist is said to be working on a project combining hit melodies with modern productions to create a unique sound.

Tips Music considers it an exciting signing

Tips Music is one of the best-known music labels in India. It was founded in Mumbai in 1975 by Kumar S. Taurani and Ramesh S. Taurani. The Music label has also been involved in film production. Tips Music has produced the music for over 500 Hindi movies and has a collection of over 3500 titles in its archive.

The global brand is well known for releasing music for movies such as Taal, Ponniyin Selvan, Rangeela, Race, IshVishq, and many more. Tips have also produced many successful movies in regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi, to name a few. Tips Music has been a key player in the Hindi film industry; they have been instrumental in helping popularise Indian movie music across the world.

The team at Tips Music are super enthusiastic about the new projects being planned with Prito. A spokesperson for Tips Music stated that the company is excited to work with Prito, claiming that the artist has been an influential player among the DJs and music producers in Tamil and other regional language content. They look ahead to a positive success for the signing.

As of now, we know very little about the deal between Prito and Tips Music. Neither Prito nor Tips Music has divulged any details on the project being planned. As things stand, let us wait and see what surprise they have for us.

