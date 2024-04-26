Powerlook Men’s Fashion Unveils Flagship Store in Pune

April 26, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Pune: Powerlook, the esteemed men’s fashion brand, proudly inaugurates its seventh store, nestled in the heart of Pune at Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar. This strategic expansion marks a momentous milestone for the brand as it forges ahead with its ambitious growth agenda, aiming to establish 50 outlets nationwide by the culmination of 2027.

With a robust presence already established in prominent locales such as Bandra West, Vashi East, Thane, and others, Powerlook sets its sights on serving the fashion-forward youth populace across India, encompassing cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore and Surat.

“The opening of our flagship store in Pune signifies a significant step forward in our journey of expanding Powerlook’s reach across India. We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of fashion-forward apparel to the vibrant city of Pune,” said Raghav Pawar, co-founder of Powerlook, highlighting the brand’s commitment to nationwide expansion.

The Indian menswear market is witnessing an unprecedented surge, poised to attain a valuation of Rs. 330,000 crores by 2028 (Statista). This flourishing trajectory is propelled by the burgeoning appetite for smart fashion wear, particularly amongst the nation’s youth, with nearly 50% of the demographic under the age of 30.

The debut of the Pune flagship store was met with resounding success, with over 50% of its inventory flying off the shelves on its inaugural day. The grand opening extravaganza was graced by the presence of over 100 influencers, along with esteemed guest Danny Pandit. Drawing in over 1000 customers on its debut day, the store underscored the brand’s robust market foothold and its unequivocal popularity among the youth demographic.

“Powerlook’s latest collection embodies the essence of smart casual fashion, capturing the pulse of the youth. Our designs are a testament to our commitment to offering trendsetting apparel that empowers individuals to express their unique style,” commented Amar Pawar, co-founder of Powerlook, elucidating the brand’s dedication to staying at the forefront of fashion trends.

About Powerlook:

Powerlook stands as a premier men’s fashion brand in India, synonymous with offering a diverse range of stylish and affordable clothing tailored for the modern man. With a steadfast emphasis on street fashion, Powerlook endeavors to furnish individuals with high-quality, on-trend apparel that serves as a canvas for self-expression and personal style.

