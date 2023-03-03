“Positive disruption is key,” says hairstylist and entrepreneur Varun Attri

March 03, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Out of tons of industries that have done exceedingly well over the years across the world, there have been many that have exceeded boundaries and have done something unconventional in terms of the growth and success they have made, even in the midst of massive competition and saturation. There is a reason these industries have only been on a constant growth pedestal, and major credit goes to the many profitable businesses and brands that have been created under the visions and leadership of astute professionals and business owners. It is thus imperative to understand what has helped these business owners and entrepreneurs to lead their companies and brands to have burgeoning growth and further create massive development for their respective industries. Varun Attri, who has remained a much-talked-about hairstylist and entrepreneur in the salon industry, has been one such disruptor attracting outstanding growth for the industry.

Varun Attri, the young founder of “VA Products” and his salon “Varun Attri Unisex Salon,” likes to be called a “learner” and a “hustler” who believes in never stopping for anyone or anything in his journey and learning to have an adaptive approach in his career to be open to any kind of change. This approach is something he believes helped him remain determined and continue walking his path to glory in the saturated industry, which today overflows with innumerable emerging as well as established brands. Having said that, Varun Attri, with his business approaches and unconventional strategies, made other budding talents believe that success is still possible for them and they, too, can create a unique standing for them in the industry.

He has truly changed the perception of the salon industry for the better, where many up-and-comers are now looking forward to becoming a part of it and proving their mettle in the same. People have started looking at it as a profession which can prove to be lucrative to them, thanks to the higher standards that Varun Attri, as a trendsetter in the industry, has set already. Varun Attri Unisex Salon is based in New Delhi, and the consistent success and growth he has achieved so far with the business have now pumped in more energy and motivation in himself to start soon his second branch in Gurugram. This, again, will be made as per international standards, something Varun Attri as a business owner and salon expert, has focused the most on with his ventures.

Speaking on the constant growth in the salon industry, he says, “Positive disruption is key, I believe. Professionals and entrepreneurs must understand that when they work around making disruptions in the salon industry, it may invite not very comfortable reception from people, and they may even resist to this change. However, it is necessary for business owners to be courageous enough to make those bold choices and work toward the bigger picture that may help the whole industry shine brighter than ever across the world. This is where they need to put their visions into action and bring about positive disruptions that can truly change the face of the industry at a global level, attracting greater revenues and profits and motivating many aspiring talents to take up this profession.”

Varun Attri, apart from the positive disruptions he has made through his work in the salon industry, working even with celebrities and prominent personalities with his top-notch hairstyling and hair, beauty, makeup, and nails services, is also a philanthropist, who is known for his compassionate heart associating with different charities and giving back to communities.

