Platforms of the Millennium: Former Telecom Prodigy Sumant Kant Kaul introduces Bliss GenX, Dazzle, App Dukaan and Fourth Eye Apps

31 August 2021 12:07 IST

Sumant Kant Kaul, former Managing Director of Hitech Cellular and Paging Services, was amongst the pioneering companies to introduce the franchising concept in the Maharashtra Circle during its earlier business relationship with Airtel and BPL Cellular Ltd. Hitech also introduced the concept of free incoming calls and subsidized handsets and even giving them free at times which revolutionized the Indian Economic landscape.

Sumant recalls his early Telecom memories, being approached for consultancy by Lars Eric Wheelborg, works director Ericsson at the time even before Mobile had started in India. Ericsson provided technology to many mobile operators, including Bharti Airtel.

An astute Visionary with an intent to help people, Sumant Kaul saw extreme poverty in India and always wanted to help people, especially women who are the backbone of the society .When Airtel entered the mobile market around 1995 under leadership of Sunil Bharti Mittal, he saw this as an opportunity that the mobile-to-mobile connectivity would bring education ,data, necessary information and tools for people to grow economically

Sumant Kant Kaul envisioned that everyone from a street vendor to a rickshaw puller should have their hands on these services to grow economically.

The issue was that India at that time was still a developing country with little infrastructure, roads, bridges and frequent power cuts even in the capital.

Most importantly, the outgoing and incoming calls were chargeable at Rs 16.84 per minute and mobile phones were so costly beyond reach for 99% of the population of India.

In his determination to help the underprivileged, he collaborated with Airtel in Delhi and BPL US West cellular Ltd in Maharashtra and opened new offices in different parts of India and created a network of more than 300 dealers across the country.

He subsidized handsets and even gave them free at many times and slashed the rates in his area of operation making incoming free and outgoing calls at Rs 1 per minute for a considerable period of time in 1998 while the official tariff was 16.84 for both outgoing and incoming calls. Officially the incoming calls became free around 2003 in India.

Many people thought that the celluar operator was giving the incoming calls free whereas it was given by Hitech cellular & paging services under the leadership of Sumant Kant Kaul during that time.

We know now that Telecom not only gave the base for the IT industry to thrive, it also created 9 million jobs in the Telecom and IT industry making India world 4th largest economy in the world

Sumant Kaul attributes Airtel's success to Sunil Bharti Mittal and his team, which included Rajan Mittal, Anil Nayar, N.Arjun, Suneel Vohra, Hemant Sachdev, Sharad Mishra, and was later joined by Sanjay Kapoor and Deepak Gulati and all help to realize India’s telecom dream. Sumant also gives credit to BPL Mobile founder Rajiv Chandrashekar and his team of brilliant leaders, including Sales head Samuel Selvakumar, who later became President Vodafone, Jayesh Gadia, who became COO Vodafone, and Amit Malani, who rose to become President Harman Middle East and Chairman of Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani, without whom none of this would be possible. According to TRAI data as of 30th April 2021, they have 1183.11 million wireless subscribers combined.

Now Sumant Kaul is focusing on the millennium's biggest revolution introducing 4 stellar projects, the first venture is Bliss GenX, which will be launched in 2021, a platform that will revolutionize the Wellness, Education, and Healthcare industries.

The second business, Dazzle, will be a C2C social E-Commerce platform that will be released in 2022. It will enable the user to connect with other user without any interference from any intermediary

The third venture, App Dukaan, will be an AI driven software development platform that will offer pre-packaged and low-cost applications to small, medium-scale, and growth-stage enterprises will be fully operational by the end of 2022.

The fourth Venture Fourth Eye Meditation App, a multilingual worldwide Meditation App aggregator connecting different communities internationally from more than 80 nations, would be launched by March 2022. It would also be selling wellness and health-related products, as well as precious and semi-precious gems and jewelry.

According to Sumant Kaul, COVID wreaked havoc on people's lives, destabilizing the education, health, and wellness industries worldwide. Approximately 400 million people were laid off.

It primarily impacted more than 70% of the world's impoverished people working in the unorganized sector for a living, who either lost their jobs or are fearful of losing their employment due to the approaching dread of the third wave, which should be prevented at all means.

Sumant Kaul has a staunch belief that these 4 platforms which are pandemic immune businesses with incredible growth potential are going to provide a strong boost to health and financial wellness globally.

Bliss GenX platform, aspires to raise global awareness regarding wellness education believing that the future of education will transcend from the traditional system to skill based learning. Bliss GenX will be certifying practitioners after completing 33 masterclasses as wellness practitioners, instructors, and master instructors and can learn, grow, and earn. By 2022 it will be launched in 100 different languages

Dazzle, a social e-commerce platform, is set to be launched in 2022, in India, USA, Hungary and UAE, and will be available globally in 80 countries by the end of 2024.

Their third venture appdukan.in is an AI powered software building platform that will sell pre-packaged and low-cost apps to small, medium-scale, and growth-stage companies, App dukan will be launched by end of 2022 and will be fully operational by 2024.

The Fourth Eye Meditation app, the fourth initiative, will revolutionize the meditation and health business in order to speed human development. According to industry estimates, the meditation market will be worth $4 billion by 2027; however, Sumant Kaul believes that this estimate is incorrect because the meditation app market remains untapped because the content quality available is more music oriented than the mystical support a person seeks from the Meditation and Mantra Meditation Industry. Meditation must now be more than simply a way to unwind. Meditation has the potential to bring about significant healing and transformation, enabling a person to develop cognitively, emotionally, physically, and financially.

The Fourth eye meditation app will be available in English, Hindi, Arabic, Hungarian, Spanish, and Russian by March 2022, and in Chinese, Japanese, French and German by the end of 2022. Fourth eye meditation app plans to aggregate powerful meditations from 80 countries for the global meditation techniques in the app by the end of financial year 2023-24. This will include thousands of meditations in more than 100 languages in 20 categories for a variety of issues ranging from pregnancy to stress, sleep, academics, relationships, and health. Sumant predicts that the meditation app market will grow exponentially and reach $100 billion by 2027.

Sumant Kant Kaul claims that he has been using these manifestation techniques known as Science of Consciousness and Samadhi meditations, which were used by Himalayan yogis and Rishis and kept secret, and that many scientists, including Thomas Edison, who invented the light bulb and holds 1093 patents, has used almost similar techniques in the past but never taught. These techniques enabled Sumant Kaul to think outside the box in order to realize his Telecom dream by introducing amazing Telecom schemes to help people.

Industry experts believe that these platforms will positively impact 1 billion people in the world directly and indirectly by 2025 and the value of all the ventures will touch 1 Trillion USD by 2030.