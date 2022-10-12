Places to Visit Near Bangalore for a Perfect Weekend Trip

India, 12th October 2022 : Bangalore, officially known as Bengaluru, is one of India’s most bustling metropolitan cities. Whether you are a local or living in the city for work, if you care to look beyond the city’s huge IT parks and corporate buildings, there are plenty of peaceful places like forts, hills, waterfalls, and lakes that are a perfect spot for weekend trips.

If you have been looking to take a break from the mundane, here are our suggestions for the best places to visit near Bangalore.

Best place to visit near Bangalore for weekend gateway

Mysore – Distance from Bangalore – 143 (approx)

Kabini - Distance from Bangalore – 154 km (approx)

Chikmagalur – Distance from Bangalore – 243 Km (approx)

Hogenakkal Falls – Distance from Bangalore – 181 km (approx)

Wayanad – Distance from Bangalore – 271 km (approx)

Mysore

The city of palaces in the south, Mysore, is the largest district in Karnataka state. The beautiful town has a reputation that precedes its name. It is known for its magnificent natural beauty, imperial monuments, and the burgeoning sandalwood industry.

Located in the foothills of Chamundi Hills, Mysore attracts thousands of tourists throughout the year. People flock to see the Mysore Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The palace boasts Indo-Saracenic architecture, and its intricate carvings and stained-glass windows ooze luxury and elegance from every angle.

Popular places in Mysore - Brindavan Gardens, St. Philomena’s Church, and Jaganmohan Palace.

Must-Try in Mysore - While in the city, you must taste the most famous traditional sweet, Mysore Pak. Made from flour, sugar, and loads of ghee, its melt-in-your-mouth texture will surely delight your senses.

Kabini

An enthralling place in Karnataka, Kabini is one of the best places to visit around Bangalore to spend some time in the wild. A haven for both wildlife enthusiasts and photography lovers. The weather here is pleasant throughout the year, making it a perfect location for a weekend getaway. While you are here, visit the Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to many exotic flora and fauna.

Must-Do in Kabini –

You can explore the forest by taking an elephant ride. The tour takes you to the heart of the forest, where you can watch the wild animals’ antics and roam freely in their natural habitat.

Head to the Kabini dam and take a boat ride over the Kabini River, one of the holy River Kaveri tributaries.

Chikmagalur

Fondly known as the ‘coffee garden of Karnataka,’ Chikmagalur is located in the foothills of the Mullayangiri Hills Range and is rated the most beautiful hill station in the state. It is one of the best places to go near Bangalore to spend a quiet weekend away from the city chaos. Replete with coffee plantations, Chikmagalur has a sweet aroma of coffee lingering in the air throughout. Many tourists from all over the state and other places come here to relax and have a peaceful time in its tranquil environment.

Must-Do in Chikamagalur - Here you can indulge in plenty of nature and leisure activities like taking a walk through the coffee estates or spending a quiet time enjoying the view of the hills while sipping on a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

Hogenakkal Falls

If you are looking to escape the monotonous 9-5 life and get away for a weekend with your friends or family, this is the best nearby place to visit Bangalore. Make sure you carry a good camera, as there are plenty of places with a perfect backdrop for an epic picture you can boast and flaunt on your social media. Hogenakkal falls is located in a quaint hamlet in Tamil Nadu and is a result of the river Kaveri splitting into multiple streams.

Must-Know about Hogenakkal Falls - The falls’ pristine beauty has earned its moniker as ‘the Niagara of the East.’ The falls have been featured in many Indian films like Roja and Raavan. The sheer beauty of the falls and the scenic surrounding is a sight that will remain etched in your memory forever.

Wayanad

Located in Kerala, Wayanad is a paradise on earth. Its ethereal natural beauty comes straight from a fairy tale book. You can visit this place any time of the year, and you will surely be instantly charmed by the incredible sights you see here. You may wonder if Mother Nature has blessed the place with all the goodness it offers, like waterfalls, caves, and long stretches of lush green. It is one of those places to visit near Bangalore where you would want to stay at least for 2-3 days to explore the region, take in all its beauty, and yet you feel wanting more.

Must-Do in Wayanad - While in this beautiful town, you can take your holiday experience a notch higher by booking your stay at the Vythiri Village, one of the best resorts in Wayanad. Nestled in the hills, this affiliate resort of Club Mahindra is a perfect destination for couples, honeymooners, and families. Spread over 30 acres of land, the landscape around the resort is magical, to the least. Apart from the stunning view, here you can enjoy all the comfort you need to make your stay memorable.

So, there are many places near Bangalore that are ideal destinations for a weekend trip. It all depends on what you want to do. Choose one of these locations, and you will have a good time.