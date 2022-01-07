PeachPay Introduces Features To Help Freelancers Manage Multiple Tasks On One Tool

All-in-one task management tool, PeachPay, continues to help freelancers in India and other parts of the world to manage multiple tasks using one tool without putting a hole in their pockets.

[Washington, D.C, United States 28th Dec 2021] The team at PeachPay, led by the passionate entrepreneur Charles Zhang, who is also the founder of Donorbox, has been receiving accolades from users of the platform for all its shades of “amazingness.” The task management tool has become particularly popular with freelancers, making it easy for them to manage multiple tasks using one solution without paying exorbitant fees.

“Ask any service provider, freelancer, or an independent employee from the gig economy, and they complain of one constant problem - managing multiple tools to get things done, having to pay exorbitant fees. It is to solve this problem that PeachPay was born.”

The global freelancing industry continues to evolve and grow, with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic further highlighting the potentials of remote working. More businesses are beginning to leverage the immense benefits of hiring freelancers, which does not come with too many overheads, to reduce cost and increase profits in a related development.

Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the demand for freelancers worldwide, ultimately making it imperative for service providers to ensure effective task management. India currently ranks as the second fastest-growing freelance market globally, offering more than 15 million service providers to businesses and private clients. While task management remains the bane of millions of freelancers in India and across the globe, PeachPay has alleviated their struggles as a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate tool.

Founded by Charles Zhang, the creator of Donorbox, PeachPay provides an all-in-one solution to generate invoices, schedule appointments, sell your digital goods/services, and receive payments from clients. The platform currently has over 14,000 freelancers and consultants who have signed up to leverage its features and functionalities. The feat is particularly remarkable, considering that PeachPay was only launched in March, 2020.

The tool’s notable features are splitting transaction fees with the clients, no limits on withdrawal, quick payouts, multiple payment methods, including over 135 traditional/fiat currencies and cryptocurrency, unlimited invoices, and unlimited selling.

The idea for PeachPay was born out of the desire to help freelancers manage their tasks without paying high charges. Charles Zhang, the founder of PeachPay, was frustrated with paying exorbitant fees while freelancing and using multiple separate products to accomplish tasks. Unfortunately, several other freelancers were in the same situation with Charles, a fact he learned from his freelancer community. He also realized that freelancers do not care about the tools as they are more concerned about accomplishing their tasks seamlessly. With this goal in mind, Charles Zhang founded PeachPay to solve this problem and make freelancing more rewarding and less stressful. He is also the brain behind Donorbox.org, an initiative that has helped more than 50,000 non-profits from over 35 countries in different parts of the world raise more than $1 billion in online donations.

PeachPay allows a freelancer to use the platform to schedule a free discovery call with clients and offer paid consultation to their clients. Users can send invoices, reminders on due payment and even collect online payments from domestic and international clients. In addition, freelancers can sell their digital goods by setting up a customized mobile-friendly digital store that can easily be shared on their social media profiles and website.

For more information about PeachPay and to join the revolutionary movement taking the freelancing experience to a whole new level, visit - https://www.peachpay.me/. PeachPay also has a growing online community across different social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.