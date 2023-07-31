Patients Back On Their Feet Soon After the Procedure

July 31, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Total Knee Replacement is a clinically proven option to relieve pain, improve mobility & help people return to activities they love. The “Modern” Knee replacement surgery techniques carefully developed over recent years ensure a quick recovery and faster return to daily activities, proving to be far more beneficial than the “conventional” surgeries of the past.

The Benefits:

● Modern Knee replacement current concepts involve less tissue damage, less bone loss, and the preservation of soft tissues leading to faster recovery.

● Advanced pain relief methods and accelerated rehabilitation protocols like regional blocks and fast track physiotherapy protocols make knee replacements a relatively comfortable experience with a much shorter hospital stay.

● Results before and after knee replacement surgeries are immediately apparent, with post-operative care being minimal.

● Post-op patients can be made to walk within 24 hours.

● Before discharge patients ambulate independently with a walker under the supervision of doctors. Climbing stairs and other earlier difficult post-op activities are achieved in a few weeks after surgeries.

Today knee replacement patients have a choice of implant designs and as well as various implant materials. Talk to your orthopedic surgeon about the options

which are available to meet the needs of each individual.

Robotic Technology:

The latest in knee replacement is the use of Robotic technology that has helped to achieve more accurate and precise results. It involves the use of a robotic arm that is guided by the surgeon. The Robotic system offers a visual mapping of the patient’s knee joint anatomy helping the surgeon to make precise cuts at accurate angles. It comes with a fair share of disadvantages too and studies haven’t proved its superiority to conventional surgery yet.

Total knee replacements have shown consistently higher success rates over the years. The excellent combination of accelerated healing protocol, good post-operative recovery protocol, implants with newer designs and materials, and the use of robotic technology gives minimal discomfort to patients.

For more information,



Author:

Dr. Syed Imran,

Consultant Orthopedic &

Joint Replacement Surgeon

Manipal Hospital

(Formerly Vikram Hospital),

Millers Road, Bengaluru.

Ph: +91- 9620202828

