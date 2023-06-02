Parul University: Pave the success roadmap with the multi-disciplinary, 2-year Online MBA; attractive scholarships for meritorious candidates

June 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The pandemic has ushered in a novel mindset both among learners as well as teachers. Overcoming the challenges that the initial online mode of learning posed, learners have discovered the advantage of having a flexible educational framework. According to a Deloitte report titled “Optimizing learning outcomes in the Indian higher education sector”, it was delineated that not only have learners begun to gravitate towards an increasingly open system of education but also towards a more practical, skill-oriented, and vocational approach.

One of the benefits of this skill-centric education would be going beyond the theoretical confines of the discipline and crystallising the pedagogy into practice. Also, the vocational route allows candidates to explore the professional world up close, fostering business-centric thinking. In terms of skill fostering, an MBA traditionally has inculcated marketable skills as well as streamlined the capabilities of the candidate to suit that of the professional world and therefore, it is only reasonable that the online MBA does the same but in the new age, open learning approach.

Recognising that an online MBA perhaps would be the most potent combination of skill development and business thinking in the free-flowing format that attracts the youth, Vadodara-based hub of higher learning, Parul University has launched its cutting-edge 2-year Online MBA programme. NAAC A++ accredited and UGC-entitled, the business degree is crafted to meet the growing need for upskilling in the modern industry.

To ensure that the candidates are equipped with keen insights into the industry, Parul University, following its long-standing legacy of imparting industry-relevant education, is offering 13 specialisations in emergent fields: Agricultural Management, Banking and Financial Services, Digital Marketing & Sales Management, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Development, Family Business Management, Healthcare Management, International Business & Trade Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Pharma Business Management, Project Management, Public Policy Management, Retail Management, and Travel & Tourism Management.

Further, it is also worth noting that should a candidate want to straddle between two business sectors or take the muti-disciplinary route to combine the best of multiple disciplines to serve the dynamic needs of the industry, Parul University’s advanced, foresightful educational framework allows them to take up Dual Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Digital & Social Media Marketing and Industrial Relations & Personnel Management. This multifaceted education, known to launch careers into newer vistas of success, comes from the university’s track record of nurturing an individual’s academic curiosity and ambitions. Numerous recognitions such as the award for the Best Private University in Western India by the prestigious education-oriented organisation, Assocham, the 4 Star Rating in Management Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework, and the A8 rank by Business Standard School Survey 2021, testify to Parul University’s quality education. Moreover, the proud recipient of over 100 National Awards and Rankings and a member of the renowned Association of Commonwealth Universities, the institute is considered to be among the Top 75 Business Administration Institutes of India by Times of India.

Further appealing to aspiring leaders, the well-rounded management programme offers its benefits without breaking the bank. Candidates have the option to pay the affordable total fees of Rs 90,000 with easy instalments and payment options, along with the provision for loan assistance and a 20% discount on entire fees for early registration and before. Also, candidates can avail of the advanced PGD programme at a 30 % scholarship.

With every passing day, it is evident that the hustle culture is increasingly becoming not just a fad but a ground reality, leaving a better part of the potential workforce to find coordination between education and other aspects of life. In fact what makes the Parul University Online MBA so attractive for the learners is that the classes, as well as the exams, are both conducted online, along with access to expert-delivered recorded lectures, which allow sufficient room for the learners to internalise the intricacies of the curriculum while juggling professional and personal commitments.

Offering a 360-degree upskilling platform, the programme, designed by industry experts as well as insightful academics, leverage case studies, live projects, and simulations to provide a holistic knowledge base for the learners. So that the candidates may develop research-oriented thinking, essential for future leaders who will be required to be not only technically savvy but also hone detail-oriented knowledge, Parul University has curated a well-stocked digital library which holds a comprehensive information base.

Further, towards providing industry immersion, the candidates are exposed to the best practices in the industry through a series of webinars and workshops conducted by leaders and the 700+ industry associations that help not only in networking opportunities but also in acquiring industry-relevant skills and mentorship from experts who are industry leaders as well as sought-after management professors from leading institutes.

Also, Parul University, believing that learning goes well beyond the walls of classrooms, has created the infrastructure to nudge peer learning and interactions; peer learning is tailored to bring out innovative learning and entrepreneurship so that the cohort can not only take the Parul University’s legacy of excellence ahead but also can disrupt the industry will novel ideas. Moreover, in fostering entrepreneurship, the candidates have the opportunity to attend sessions with entrepreneurs to glen industry lessons, understand market ideas as well as bounce ideas off the leaders to refine them into proper business plans. Validating the institution’s success in driving the enterprising spirit, stand a whopping 10 Cr received in entrepreneurship funding along with the incubation of more than 180 start-ups.

Entrepreneurship apart, testifying to the commitment of Parul University to launching promising careers, the institution’s guiding hand is behind building personalised resumes for candidates, along with helping with career development and competence building via initiatives such as access to free in-demand certificate programs including Certificate Program in Excel for Beginners, Certificate Program in Goods and Service Tax, Certificate Program in Project Management, Certificate Program in Export Import Management - Beginner Level, and Certificate Program in Micro-Finance. Moreover, the university holds lucrative placements drives visited by major players who recruit the cohort for challenging positions in the industry.

All in all, Parul University, with its industry-relevant pedagogy, multidisciplinary education, industry network and student-centric approach has brought together a revolutionary online MBA programme which targets management aspirants who want to scale their careers to significant positions in the industry.

To know more visit https://paruluniversity.online/

