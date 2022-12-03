Parul University hosted I.I.M.U.N Vadodara Conclave; the youth-focused event was attended by eminent leaders and over 15000 students

December 03, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

India, 3 rd November 2022 : The Vadodara-based Parul University, a premier educational centre, known for its robust multi-faceted, industry-oriented education has recently hosted the I.I.M.U.N. (International Indian Movement to Unite Nations) Vadodara Conclave as part of its commitment to cultivate future leaders and provide optimum exposure and inspiration to its candidates from leaders of different walks of life. The august youth-focused event was graced by eminent personalities such as Gaur Gopal Das, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia, Lieutenant General HS Kahlon, Neerja Birla, Leslee Lewis, AMB P.S Raghavan, AMB Lakshmi Puri, Ravie Dubey, Ridhi Dogra and Amit Sadh, among many others.

I.I.M.U.N. is one of the largest youth-run organisations dedicated to inspiring young students to be global citizens with an Indian mindset. Spread across 35 countries and 220 with 26,000 conference organisers; it has touched 50 million lives. Similarly, the I.I.M.U.N. Vadodara Conclave brought leaders of the world and several iconic figures on one stage to inspire the young generation and leaders of tomorrow.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice-president, Parul University said, “We strongly believe that such occasions provide students with the opportunity to network and seek out expert mentors who can guide them with extensive domain knowledge and experience. At Parul University, the aim is not limited to academic excellence but rather holistic development such that we can prepare the leaders of tomorrow for the dynamic challenges ahead.”

During the event, several eminent speakers shared ideas, opinions, and life lessons to motivate students and young individuals present in the audience, including the event’s host, the celebrated actor and producer, Ravie Dubey who made the commencement speech and highlighted the journey of I.I.M.U.N. for the last 10 years.

Mr Rishab Shah, Founder and President of I.I.M.U.N said, “Being Indian is our identity, not the school or college we come from nor our name, belonging from India should be the first thing that one mentions while being asked to introduce themselves.”

The conclave began on an interesting note with the first speaker, Dr. Neerja Birla, a mental health activist and educationist, who shared some inspiring insights with the audience. She said, “Mental health impacts your life. It could reflect in your behaviour, emotions, and way of your thinking. It is an overall umbrella of overall physical health. If you have a fever or fracture you go to the doctor, but if you have a fever or brain or depression, you will hesitate.

My ambition is to create awareness about that. Yoga and medicine both are important, one can’t replace the other and they both need to co-exist for a person’s overall well-being.”

During the panel discussion, Lt. General HS Kahlon talked about the core of a person’s being. He quoted, “The kind of human being a person is going to be, the kind of contribution a person makes to the society that’s what the future of India is going to be.”

When asked what India means to him, Air Marshal Vikram Singh was found saying, “For the civilians, India is India; but for some of us working in armed forces, India is a feeling and we feel it more than other people, and that’s something you take away when you work in the armed forces.” Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi gave an inspiring answer to the same question, he said, “The India you want to see in the future, it’s right in front of you. The students, the energy, and the power of youth.”

Known for his inspirational talks and relatable life lessons, lifestyle coach and monk Gaur Gopal Das during his address to the students said, “Small things done right consistently will surely make you reach where you want to be.” He further added that “Success cannot be spelt without the second letter. That is U (you). This country would not be successful without you. This world would not be successful without you. And that’s your power.”

Similarly, sharing his advice with the attending students, Former Indian Football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia said, “Anything you do, to succeed in life, you need to have passion for it.” While the awarded method actor, Amit Sadh responded by saying, “The first step to success is to hold on to the integral values we have. You have to follow your passion and not let anyone hold you back.”

While talking about India’s relationship with the neighbouring countries, Amb. P.S. Raghavan said, “You can’t make a dent in the world if you don’t have a harmonious neighbourhood. There will be friction, but India has managed to have a good relationship with the maximum nations.” He also talked about India’s political-geographical scenario with countries like China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, etc. during his address.

Former Director of UN Women and Amb. Lakshmi Puri, during her final address at the I.I.M.U.N Vadodara Conclave, said young Indians should be internationalists. She went on to say that the honourable Prime Minister and the son of Gujarat Mr. Narendra Modi is the anchor of India’s internationalisation and it’s the best time for youngsters to exist under Mr. Modi’s capable leadership. She further gave several other inspirational notes to the students during her address.

More than 15000 students from Parul University gathered to glean from the array of insightful talks as well as enjoy the masterful performances of famous dance troupes, such as V-Unbeatables and Zero Gravity, and eminent singer Leslee Lewis who performed live.

Events such as this represent the diverse education, personality and skill development that Parul University seeks to impart in addition to the industry-focused courses it offers including the various streams of engineering, applied sciences, commerce, computer applications, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, vocational studies, pharmacy, physiotherapy, Ayurved, homoeopathy, nursing, architecture, agriculture, social work, design, law, management, as well as business administration.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”