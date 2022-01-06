"The book seeks an alternate to Draupadis life in which she declines to marry the five Pandava brothers and refuses to be a part of the war of Mahabharata".

Millions of books get published every year, joining the vast libraries that have been built up over time, but we regard few as classics, greats or masterpieces. So what makes the difference between just another piece of writing and a literary success..?

The answer would be content, crux and writing style that is the manner of elaborating fiction in such a way to recognize it as a fact and fact in such a way to be called as fiction. That is the manner of expressing thoughts in language characteristics of an individual period, life, and realms. Panchaali is the book that describes the "reader's relationship with texts or a writer's voice hidden in written works as a spoken utterance.

Saniya Inamdar, now on my scale of literature, she is on the rank of a " Maestro ".

Yes, she is exceptionally “Read on Risk versus type author". She has written Panchaali The Princess of Peace in such a way that whenever you will read it, you will get an itching in your soul to turn the pages again and again. This book is charged with exceptional language with the meanings of utmost possible degrees. Panchaali The Princess of Peace has strewn dots of realism, remedies, system of beliefs, myths and universal truths of being. This book owns the content that can mold the crux of reading in to exact purpose.

The author showcases forthright, absolute, and heavenly witnessed shreds of Draupadi's life and somewhere the life of Draupadi in every woman or being. This book avoids all irrelevancies in content and content inclines to demonstrate real assertions. Even in some un-rhythmic sections, you can find a series consistent & climactic, with whole story. This book is not just a strain of thoughts that passes through author's mind but a fully fledged demonstrated saga that can capture reader's soul. Panchaali (The Princess of Peace) is the exhibition of words, facts, points, excuses, relations, circumstances, morality, realism, freedom, and royalty.

In this book plot is Draupadi's journey/life and her emotions, desires that were founded on the realities of life, her actions, circumstances and opinions that were working at cross purposes, by getting fiercer as they struck to implant an explosion. Panchaali The Princess of Peace is a beauty that ripens with time or understanding, In one read you will get a drop of interest and after completing the whole book, you will realise that it is an ocean of enthralling beads. Author has tried to attempt to chronicle shades of Draupadi's life. This book can create suggestions, remarks and tunes in reader's life. The narration is outstanding and crux is unapologetically magical. Book portrays the expression of social identity of Draupadi along with emotional effect of persona. This masterpiece can capture you in a cage of lifetime readership.

Content of this classic piece of writing is depicting not what Draupadi had gone through, but how she handled it. The choices that she made were actually remarkable for her journey as Panchaali. What sets Inamdars Panchaali different from the Draupadi portrayed in the other literary gems is that she is more sensitively intelligent and less vindictive. Sensibly and bravely she chooses an alternate to her life in which she denies to be the wife of the five Pandava brothers. Inamdars Draupadi is surprisingly an ambassador of peace, a role reversal portrayed eons later for the woman castigated eternally for war and gore.

Author has written life and ultimate facts of circumstances like a remedy in her astoundingly realistic portrayal of Draupadi's saga. Panchaali The Princess of Peace sought to reveal the reality underneath by removing the veneer of several sayings. This book sought to attain truth through art. In the conception of author Saniya Inamdar, art through literature is the great unmasker, I think.

If you are able to see your fate in the journey of Draupadi, you will chase the essence of this book till death. Draupadi's story in this book is not only the story you are reading, but you will find an analyst, regulator, empowerment, limitations and liberty of being. Author has created a charged effect of events and characters of Mahabharata, she has shaded the light on the life, horrors, culture, climate, legacy, and various other journey of Draupadi's saga. You can margin this book as a careful construction, uncomplicated style, and deep insight in to Draupadi's soul.

This book may guide you, enthrall you, and advice you simultaneously.

I would definitely recommend this as a must read section of your library.

