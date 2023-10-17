OZYS and Kana Labs Forge a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize DeFi

October 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Ozys and Kana Labs proudly announce a strategic partnership, setting the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration that aims to reshape the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

This partnership establishes a framework for mutual cooperation, underlining both companies’ shared vision to create impactful and mutually beneficial business opportunities. The collaboration will primarily focus on integrating Kana Labs’s DEX aggregator aka “Web3 Middleware” with KLAYswap, the dominant DeFi service in the Klaytn ecosystem, with the integration of Kana Labs’ smart wallet to Ozys’s operating platform as another key initiative in the pipeline. Both companies will engage in technical cooperation and active marketing collaboration, while also exploring diverse business opportunities.

It’s noteworthy that Klaytn Foundation, established to build and decentralize the ecosystem of South Korea’s leading Layer 1 blockchain Klaytn, has also demonstrated its confidence in Kana Labs’ EIP 4337-based smart wallet offerings and cross-chain solutions. Additionally, Kana Labs’ abstract smart wallet is now operational on Klaytn’s mainnet.

Both Ozys and Kana Labs are excited about this collaboration, aiming to leverage each other’s core capabilities and solution technology. The partnership will accelerate the growth of their projects, enhance user interactions, and foster innovation in the burgeoning DeFi space.

Ozys is a South Korea-based blockchain pioneer known for its exceptional capabilities in cross-chain technology and DeFi advancement. In particular, its flagship project, Orbit Bridge, is a testament to its commitment to seamless integration across various blockchains. Together, Orbit Bridge and KLAYswap are considered to be the primary gateway to the Korean Web3 market thanks to their secured user base and multi-chain strategy.

Kana Labs, based in the United Kingdom, is a leader in the Web3 and blockchain infrastructure sphere, dedicated to simplifying complexities within the DeFi and GameFi markets. Their comprehensive platform offers a multi-chain ecosystem with innovative cross-chain solution that seamlessly integrates both EVM and non-EVM chains into one platform providing unparalleled accessibility and user-friendly experiences.

JinHan Choi, CEO at Ozys said, “The partnership with Kana Labs, will enhance the user experiences in our services and at the same time seek various global business opportunities together, based on the technological capabilities of both companies.”

Aric Kim, Head of APAC & Marketing at Kana Labs, added, “The partnership with Ozys is a testament to our dedication to breaking down barriers in the DeFi space. Together, we will explore new horizons, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our users.”

Both firms are actively engaged in building a strong foundation for a mutually successful future.

About Ozys:

Ozys is a leading blockchain tech company specializing in both scalability and interoperability at a profound level since 2018, located in the Republic of Korea. Ozys has organically developed and provided a wide variety of highly sophisticated services at a global level including Mainnet(Orbit Chain), Node Operation, Cross Chain(Orbit Bridge), DeFi(KLAYswap on Klaytn, Meshswap on Polygon, Megaton Finance on TON, Belt Finance on BNB), Explorer(KlaytnScope) and Web3 portal platform(Allbit.com).

About Kana Labs:

Kana Labs is a pioneering force in the Web3 and blockchain infrastructure space, simplifying the complexities of DeFi and GameFi markets. Their platform offers a vast multi-chain ecosystem, seamlessly integrating both EVM and non-EVM chains, catering to the needs of both end users and developers/founders. Kana Labs empowers users and businesses to access, navigate, and thrive in the world of decentralized finance and gaming through innovative tools and solutions.

About Klaytn

Developed by leading Korean IT company Kakao, Klaytn is a global Layer 1 public blockchain designed to power tomorrow’s on-chain world. With the lowest transaction latency amongst leading blockchains, enterprise-grade reliability, and a developer-friendly environment, Klaytn provides a seamless experience for users and developers that is second to none. Since its launch in June 2019, Klaytn has been accelerating blockchain mass adoption through a broad array of use cases from DeFi to real-world assets, entertainment and gaming, and even the Bank of Korea’s CBDC pilot project. Today, it is one of the only globally competitive Web 3.0 ecosystems developed in South Korea, generating more than 1 billion transactions from over 300 decentralized applications.

Contact:

Ozys - press@ozys.net

Kana Labs - hello@kanalabs.io

