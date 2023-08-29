Ogling inches Presents commercial interior design and Home transformation services

August 29, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Commercial interior design is an extension of a brand and its image in the market. Over time, more and more businesses have dedicated their time and effort to designing their offices, headquarters, stores, and other commercial spaces according to what their brands represent. When it comes to residential design, homeowners often prefer renovating their existing properties instead of purchasing new ones.

Ogling Inches, a popular Interior designer, understands the importance of both aspects while offering its services. It provides its clients with robust commercial interior design projects and home renovation services according to their needs and preferences. With years of experience in the industry, Ogling Inches has created an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential designs created for a plethora of different clients.

The commercial interior design services offered by Ogling Inches help businesses build their workspaces, stores, offices, etc., in an aesthetic and functional manner. Once a client is onboarded, the team of skilled designers and architects understands their requirements, analyzes their needs, and creates designs that suit the brand they represent. The designers at Ogling Inches understand the importance of choosing the right design for the right business. For example, the design of a fast food chain of restaurants needs to be drastically different from that of the headquarters of an IT company.

When it comes to home renovation, Ogling Inches allows its clients to change the look, feel, and appeal of their homes. From re-designing the furniture articles to altering the layout of specific rooms, the designers and Architecture at Ogling Inches are trained to add the much-needed aesthetic appeal to their clients’ homes. Moreover, the interior design company in Pune renovates homes while considering a centralized theme. This ensures coherence and homogeneity in designs throughout the property.

In India (especially in a city like Pune), people are looking for high-end commercial and residential designs as an extension of their personalities. Ogling Inches understands a brand’s soul and a homeowner’s desire while creating commercial and residential designs respectively. The team of designers focuses on creating innovative designs that are appealing and functional at the same time. The company understands that people don’t invest in renovating homes and designing commercial spaces too often. Considering this, Ogling Inches strives to make this investment their clients’ best investment!

Prashant Kulshreshtha, the founder of Ogling Inches, believes that the need for aesthetic design will never go away. He says, “Irrespective of all sorts of changes occurring in the commercial and residential spaces, you can rest assured that the need for aesthetic designs is here to stay. With the trend of working remotely kicking in, homeowners prefer creating a blend of commercial and residential interior designs. At Ogling Inches, we aim to stay in tune with the evolving trends to provide the best services to our clients.”

To learn more about Ogling Inches and its offerings, click here.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”