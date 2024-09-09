ADVERTISEMENT

Nenu-Keerthana Multi Genre film block buster hit running successfully 2nd week

Published - September 09, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Hero-cum-director Chimata Ramesh Babu has said “Nenu-Keerthana” has become block buster hit and paisa vasool film. He also reiterates that this film is entertaining all sections of audience.

The songs pictured in kullu manali are mesmerizing. The item song is rocking . The 6 rope fights are giving goosebumps to audience in action episodes.The jabardust apparao and sunny comedy worked well and audience are sticking to seats watching 2.35 minutes content. Villains Jeeva and vijayaranga Raj have given their best. With out any compromise the film was made with high production values. The film is looking like a big budget film.

Produced by Chimata Lakshmi Kumari and presented by Chimata Jyothirmaye - USA under the banner of Chimata Productions, the film was released in theatres across two telugu states on August 30th.

Speaking on this occasion Ramesh Babu said, “I worked very hard for ‘Nenu-Keerthana’ as Writer Director and Hero. On watching our multi genre film, the audience are appreciating us for our hard work and has given block buster hit .Audience are watching this movie repeatedly and enjoying it. They are enjoying each and every movement of the movie especially songs and giving whistles in action episodes.The film is running successfully 2nd week .As promised Nenu Keerthana movie is a hundred percent paisa vasool film”!!

The film also stars Rishitha, Meghana, Renu Priya, Sandhya, Jeeva, Vijayaranga Raju, Jabardast Apparao, Jabardast Sunny, Raj Kumar, and Manjunath in key roles.

Technical Crew
PRO: Dheeraj-Appaji
DI: Bhanu Prakash
VFX: Naveen
SFX: A. Naveen Reddy
Fights: Nune Devaraj
Choreography: Ameeth Kumar - CHR
Lyrics: CHR - Anchula Nageswara Rao - Sriramulu
Music: ML Raja
Cinematography: K. Ramana
Editing: Vinay Reddy Bandarapu
Presenter: Chimata Jyothirmaye (USA)
Producer: Chimata Lakshmi Kumari
Story-Screenplay-Direction: Chimata Ramesh Babu (CHR)
“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”
