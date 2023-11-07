November 07, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

MoUs worth about Rs 30200 crore were signed in the grand road show of Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 organized in Mumbai

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Mumbai Roadshow

Aim to double the GSDP of Uttarakhand in the next 5 years - Chief Minister

On Monday, MoUs worth Rs 30200 crore were signed in the Mumbai Road Show between the Uttarakhand government and industrial groups from different sectors excited to invest in the state. Some important firms with whom MoU were done Imagica (theme park), Atmantan: (resort ), ACME:( Solar cell mfg ), CTRLs: (data centre ) ( Perfetti ), Nsure renewable energy. Apart from this meetings were held with JSW Sports, Godrej chemicals, Estar food, and V Arjun logistics park.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, so far 4 international road shows have been held outside the country in London, Birmingham, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, while the state government has conducted road shows across the country in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. On September 14 and October 4, the Dhami government has signed an investment agreement of ₹ 26575 crore in Delhi, on 26 and 27 September, ₹ 12500 crore in Britain, on 17 and 18 October, ₹ 15475 crore in UAE. Apart from this, investment proposal agreements worth ₹ 10150 crore have been signed in Chennai on 26 October, ₹ 4600 crore in Bengaluru on 28 October and ₹ 24000 crore in Ahmedabad on 1 November. Now MoUs worth Rs 30200 crore have been signed in Mumbai Road Show.

So far, the investors with whom investment MoUs have been signed by the state government mainly include tourism hospitality sector, AYUSH wellness sector, manufacturing sector, pharma sector, food processing, real estate-infra, pumped storage sector, green and renewable energy and automobile sector.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the road show organized for the Global Investor Summit in Mumbai on Monday. During this, the Chief Minister held a meeting with major industrial groups of the country and discussed the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami also invited all the investors for the Global Investment Summit to be held on 8-9 December.

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai is not only the economic capital of the country but it is also a major part of the unique story of India’s development. While Mumbai is the economic capital of the country, Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital of the country, hence mutual coordination and partnership between these two is very important. He said that Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Uttarakhand complement each other. The Chief Minister said that while modern technology and managerial skills are necessary for the development of any nation, spiritual strength and peace are also very important. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has also set a target of doubling its GSDP in the next 5 years, in this sequence Strong Uttarakhand Mission has been started. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held on 8-9 December is also a special part of this mission.

The Chief Minister said that if investment in the industrial sector increases in Uttarakhand, then the increase in employment opportunities will be sustainable. He said that till now investment proposals worth more than Rs. 1 lakh crore have been received from ROAD, which proves that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also from abroad are excited to invest in Uttarakhand. He said that the state government has made unprecedented progress in the field of Ease of Doing Business in the State by adopting the core principles of Simplification, Resolution and Satisfaction, along with the formula of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation for effective administration given by the Honorable Prime Minister in 2015. The government is trying to assimilate the same.

The Chief Minister said that the system of single window system for approvals like licenses etc. has been improved in the state and a one stop shop system has also been started for all the approvals required for establishment and operation of business. Addressing the investors, the Chief Minister said that the industrial groups will not face any kind of problem in setting up their industries in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that many new policies have been made by the government. To create investor friendly policies in a strong policy framework, many policies have been simplified.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr. S.S. Sandhu, Secretary Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Industries Mr. Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General Industries Mr. Rohit Meena, Director General Information Mr. Banshidhar Tiwari and representatives of various industrial groups were present.

