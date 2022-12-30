  • To be eligible to apply for this programme, candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks. Applications can be submitted online by paying an application fee of Rs. 1500.
  •  To be considered for this programme, candidates must have a valid, non-zero score on a National Level Test conducted by an apex testing body. For the current intake of MBA 2023-25, valid test scores from CAT 2022, XAT 2023, NMAT 2022, GMAT 2023, MAH-CET 2023, and Sep MAT 2022 onwards will be accepted as eligibility. It is important for all applicants to ensure that they meet this requirement before submitting their application.
  •  Final year students of graduation are eligible to apply if the institution provides proof of graduation within the specified period.
