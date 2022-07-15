MET Gala To Paris Haute Couture Week, Industrialist Sudha Reddy Makes Boss Woman Moves

Subsequent to her splash at the 2021 Met Gala, Hyderabad-based philanthropist, business tycoon and fashion icon Sudha Reddy shone a deserving spotlight on India once again at the recently concluded Haute Couture shows in Paris.

The wife of Hyderabad-based billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy became the first celebrity from South India to represent her city on the front row this year. Her sparkling premiere was truly remarkable at one of the world’s hotly anticipated haute couture showcases of the year.

Merging European luxury and Indian heritage, her traffic stopping haute couture looks were handpicked from Ralph & Russo, Halston, Balmain, Jenny Packham, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Carolina Herrera, Rami Al Ali which were rounded off with accessories by Judith Leiber, Hermes, Gucci, Versace, Dolce&Gabbana and bespoke jewellery by Ghanasingh Be True which will definitely go down in history of global celebrity outings for the way she aced every look.

Sudha Reddy expands, “It’s a proud moment for me to be representing South India on the world couture stage. It was a surreal feeling to be the only Hyderabadi at such a prestigious event, and I cannot say if I felt ever more confident, excited, beautiful and proud altogether ever before.”

During the week she was spotted relishing the first looks of new haute couture collections by Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Giambattista Valli, Alexandre Vauthier, Armani Privé, Zuhair Murad, Rami al Ali and Fendi. She was also seen mingling with Anna Wintour, Giorgio Armani, Rahul Mishra, Julia Fox, Miss Fame and Parisian elite at private dinners hosted by some of the most exclusive luxury maisons.

The humanitarian who leads with her heart helms the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries driving several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children focusing on affordable healthcare and accessible education.

In the past she has collaborated with Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala.