‘Mera Gold Loan, Mera Interest*’ – Choose your interest rate on your Gold Loan only with Muthoot FinCorp

Muthoot FinCorp, pioneer in gold loans in India, has introduced another innovative scheme, ‘Mera Gold Loan, Mera Interest*’. The scheme is devised to help customers plan their finances better and improve their livelihood. Customers can now exercise freedom while choosing the interest rate on their gold loan.

The company began operations in 1887 and has always worked to help the common man improve their financial well-being. They have worked to make getting a loan easy and quick. Today, customers can get a gold loan approved instantly, without credit checks and proof of income. Under the newest scheme from Muthoot FinCorp, customers will experience faster processing and approvals, and flexible repayment terms when applying for a gold loan . The company offers many gold loan schemes to meet different financial needs. These range from medical emergencies, business investments, weddings, travel plans, to education fees, etc.

Any borrower between 18 years (when applying for a loan) and 65 years (when the tenure ends) can get the gold loan ranging from INR 1500 to 50 lacs approved instantly. Walk into a Muthoot FinCorp branch near you to get the loan. Do not forget to carry KYC documents. A customer care representative will help pledge the gold and walk out of the branch with instant cash in under 10 minutes - this is subject to terms and conditions. There is no need for multiple visits, and one borrower can apply for multiple loans. Factor in the nominal processing fees when pledging the gold.

Muthoot FinCorp is a popular NBFC with people across different strata of the society. Customers do not have to worry about their gold. The company uses a fully-owned, maximum security, premium facilities for storing gold, and not a third-party locker. If facing a financial crunch, it is time to head to a Muthoot FinCorp near you and get the loan to meet unique financial requirements.

About Muthoot FinCorp: It is the flagship company of the Muthoot Pappachan Group or Muthoot Blue. They have taken 134+ years of legacy to empower millions of Indians. The inherited values and principles enable them to cater to 100,000 customers a day through an array of financial products and services. Apart from Gold Loan, other offerings from the NBFC include Small Business Loans, Two-wheeler Loans, Used-car Loans, Affordable Housing Loan, Foreign Exchange, International Remittance, Domestic Money Transfer, Insurance Products & Services, Wealth Management Services and more. Each branch of the company is similar to a financial super-market, allowing customer care representatives to help each customer fulfil their requirements under one roof.