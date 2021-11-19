Melvano Mentoring helped 4 users rank in top 1000 in JEE: Taran Singh, CEO Melvano

The Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) result was announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, on October 15th. The examination took place 12 days ago, on October 3rd. The JEE Examination is held in two parts - JEE Main & JEE Advanced. There was a total of 1,41,699 students that appeared in JEE advanced. Candidates who have passed the JEE Advanced exam will be accepted into IITs.

In this year's JEE Advanced, a total of 41,862 applicants qualified, with Mridul Agarwal of the IIT Delhi zone receiving AIR 1 with the best score of 348 out of 360. Kavya Chopra of the IIT Delhi zone took first place among the girls with AIR 98. Melvano, a fast-growing test preparation platform, also announced that four candidates made it into the top 1000, with Deepak Nanda taking the top spot with an AIR of 848. Around 50 Melvano users also cleared the JEE Advanced exam.

Taran Singh, CEO of Melvano said, "This year's exam was a tougher than previous years. Expert educators from the Melvano platform predicted that mathematics would be the most difficult part, while chemistry would be the easiest based on pattern of previous papers set by IIT Kharagpur&the JEE advanced paper was more or less as expected. I did an Instagram live where I discussed which topics could hold the maximum percentage of paper & which happened quite accurately, which worked wonders for students"

Taran also added, “Expert mentoring program by Melvano Educators and Artificial Intelligence-driven Foundation course & Crash course is what led to success for Melvano students in JEE Main & Advanced. Deepak Nanda & Divyansh Jain who were enrolled in Melvano 1 - year Einstein-Batch, emerged as their respective city topper with an All India Rank under 1000 & made Melvano Community proud. Last year, Sarthak Diwan who was mentored by us, emerged as state topper in JEE . This year onwards we are also conducting Free IIT Mentorship for Melvano users. Students can avail a free 1-on-1 mentoring session by signing up on Melvano.”

Melvano, founded by two IIT Madras graduates, Taran Singh and Sachin Sanodiya, two years ago, is one of the fastest-growing EdTech start-ups. Taran Singh was awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar prize ‘19 by IIT Madras for Melvano for its innovative design. With an adaptive practice interface, the AI-powered learning app offers students Foundation & Crash courses with mentor assistance. Melvano has recently started conducting Free YouTube Live Classes in a bid to help students from economically weaker section as a part of their CSR program.

On October 16, academic counselling for JoSSA programme began. On October 22, its first mock seat allotment was announced, and the second list will be announced on October 24.

