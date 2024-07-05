Melting Ignorance and Growing Conscience

Amidst the world’s liberating spiritual transformation, we also witness nations grappling with extreme unrest and conflict, endangering countless innocent lives. Yet, there are two worlds unfolding before us: one that divides and one that unites. The dividing world thrives on ignorance, ego, and supremacy ideologies, fueled by hate and fear. It exerts power over isolated, broken, and timid minds. In stark contrast, the uniting world, a beacon of hope, has embraced the importance of brotherhood, the futility of the hate mindsets, and the value of our shared planet Earth for the human species. It is this world, fueled by unity and love, that we must strive to protect, nurture and expand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The planet has always taught humans to stay together as one family and love each other. However, when ignorance overrides the conscience for multiple reasons, one moves away from this lesson of one family. We see ourselves broken in fragments, in groups, with limiting communities and religious ideologies. The sense of separation is one of the prime factors that laid the foundation for dividing the world. Things become worse when we submit the self further to the modifying versions of this sense. The destructive ego, uncontrolled anger, power-seeking infected personalities and proliferating obsessive desires will kill the most sensible, wise inner friend of yours, your conscience self.

We can either allow things to move towards ignorance, participating in destructive events and witnessing what we get at the end or empower ourselves to awaken the conscience and allow it to grow to take charge of our lives. The universe will always give these options, with no injustice done to anyone unless you subconsciously invite problems into your life. Suffering is a choice! If you welcome it; it engulfs you. If you are receiving this message now, get ready and make the right choice immediately. Touch your heart and awaken the conscience right here! Know it, feel it and express it! This is your power, your control over your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time is the most potent factor in our lives; it governs the world, and directly influences our psychological realm. What we feel or how we perceive or act is the result of the Time on us. From birth until now, we have only participated in the stream of time and witnessed its impact on us. When the world is changing at an alarming pace, we need to acknowledge and understand the role of the more significant dimensions in life. We can’t control the Time, accelerate or decelerate it. Natural forces are beyond the control of human abilities. There is no point blaming nature for your losses. You can’t dim the sun’s light or increase rain naturally as and when you want.

The whole point is we must accept the events in our lives set by the higher forces, the Time. When Moses’s mother couldn’t fight against the evil forces, she had to allow her son to be taken care of by nature. She placed her newborn son in a basket and left him on the bank of the Nile River with a prayer that let the almighty God shower his love on Moses. ‘Let it go ‘, that emotional surrender of his mother and God’s response to her faith resulted in a great transformation marked in the history of humanity. Hence, my friends! ‘Loosen your grip’, ‘let it go’, ‘let it flow’, ‘let time heal it’, ‘unshackle yourself from fixed ego-centric ideas’. The Time will respond. The universe will respond. The Divine will respond.

When we start acknowledging the divine’s play, we connect back to the root of our existence. There is only one highest power, one supreme law, and one supreme truth for all the beings living on the planet now. The dividing ideologies will soon realize and welcome the underlying or hidden truth that everyone’s existence is one, and we all are part of it. We are one — one Family!

ADVERTISEMENT

Express your gratitude towards the Divine in whichever way pleases your Divine! The Divine Light will guide you further!

Love and Blessings!

Maitreya Dadashreeji!

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.