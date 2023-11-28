Melbat - U Mumba’s title sponsor!

November 28, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

We are pleased to announce that International sports news portal melbat.live has become the title sponsor of your favorite club U Mumba. We will stay together until February 2024 and will do everything possible and impossible so that you can get closer to famous athletes!

According to the agreement terms, the Melbat logo will be displayed on U Mumba’s playing and training kits, club bus, and social media, as well as at the DOME by NSCI Stadium and on stands in the training area.

We have a lot of exciting ideas for everyone who loves kabaddi and supports our club. In the coming months, you will find many collaborative activities and competitions. U Mumba and Melbat will organize a meeting between the team and fans, and on the news portal’s social media, you can win merch signed by the players and match tickets. Well, lucky you!

“Melbat’s support is very important to us,” said a *U Mumba representative*. - Collaboration with a well-known sports news portal will help us expand our fan base and receive additional funding. We hold the record for most Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match wins and are ready to write a new successful chapter in our history.”

“The agreement with U Mumba is an important part of our strategy to support sports in India. Our new partner is one of the most recognizable brands in PKL’s history, and its popularity can promote the Melbat news portal. We know that U Mumba is the first squad in the league to set up an official fan club and will do everything to provide fans with up-to-date information on the team’s progress,” said the Head of Sponsorships and Strategic Partnerships at Melbat.

Root for your favorite club and follow the news on our new title sponsor’s website!

About Melbat

Melbat.live is a sports portal dedicated to cricket, kabaddi, and football news. Melbat also actively supports sports in India and other Asian countries.

About U Mumba

Founded in 2014, U Mumba represents the city of Mumbai and competes in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Since the league’s start in 2014, the team has reached the final three times and became the champion in its second season.

SMM (500)

🚀 MelBat and U Mumba - a dynamic duo!

Melbat.live has become the new official title sponsor for the U Mumba team. Our epic partnership story will unfold until at least February 2024! 🏆🤝

Get ready for exciting meet-ups with the players, exclusive merchandise, ticket giveaways, and numerous sports surprises - all waiting for you on our social media!

Stay tuned! 🌐🏃 #MelBat #UMumba #Partnership #MeMumba #Mumboys #WeAreMumbai

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”