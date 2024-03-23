Meet Abhishek Pandey: The Educational Innovator and Award-Winning English Phonetics Expert

March 23, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Abhishek Pandey, MSc, MA, BEd awarded by British Council of India for English Phonetics, is an Educational Innovator, Soft Skills Trainer, Author, Freelance Poet with expertise ni Six Sigma nI Education, Academic Audits, Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), Total Quality Management In Education, an Experiential Educator, a CBSE Resource towards School Assessment (SQAA), CCE, JIT, Five s and KAIZEN. He has authored many books on different topics involving Academics, Child Psychology, Motivation the young generation towards righteousness and has published over 1000 plus papers and write-ups on Quality Initiatives which are in Academics. He has widely travelled across the globe.

A former Director at Maharaja Public School, Satna, MP, and Dy Director at Vedanta International School, Azamagarh, Uttar Pradesh with an ample teaching experience of over a Decade, he is a certified Trainer for Quality Circles/ TQM in Education and QCl Standards for School Accreditation/ Six Sigma in Education. He has also been honored with the Chancellor of AAFT University, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Rashtriy Shiksha Ratna Award in the year 2018 and Innovation in Education for his inception of Six Sigma In Education-by-Education Watch, New Delhi, and Education World- Best Teacher Award, Youngest Research Associates in 2019 by ISRO & NASA.

Abhishek Pandey is presently working on his dream project being Founding Director of Charles Walters Council for Innovation & Research registered under the Company Act 2013, Section- 8.

The mandate of the CWCIR is to promote and support Research & Innovation through human resource development including Science &technology, Academics, Literature etc. and the provision of the necessary research facilities in order to facilitate the creation of knowledge, innovation and development in all fields of Trade, Technology, Commerce, Education, Social Science, Health, Economic, Industry and Agriculture and, including indigenous knowledge, and thereby contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of all Indian.

Mr. Pandey is also appreciated by numerous universities across the globe and he has more than thousand awards from national and international benchmarks.

He’s recently appreciated by Hon. Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister of the Nation for organizing different global SUMMITS on SDG, Peace, Innovation and Youth Skills. Mr. Pandey is working on the major social projects like ZERO HUNGER PROJECT, SLUM LIGHT AREA, CLEAN AND GREEN THE NATION, VOICE AGAINST ENVIRONMENTAL DETRIMENT etc.

He’s also appointed as the Regional Resource Person by CBSE and he’s an Innovation Ambassador of CBSE Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Mr. Pandey is also appointed as MoC by Niti Ayog, Govt. of India to spread ATL and AIM concepts wider and Brand Ambassador of Vikshit Bharat. He’s performed various talks nationally and internationally in the government sponsored and organized events.

Abhishek has initiated to conduct an award ceremony in the name of Honor of Ashoka Award was chaired by the Former Chief of India Army Staffs and Former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Gen. JJ Singh to felicitate the bureaucrats of India.

http://www.cwsir.org

http://www.ashokahalloffame.co.uk

