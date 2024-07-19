Medical advancements in Oncology

Here are some key aspects of oncogenomics:

1. Genetic Mutations: Oncogenomics aims to identify specific mutations in oncogenes (genes that promote cancer development) and tumour suppressor genes (genes that inhibit cancer development). These mutations can drive abnormal cell growth, survival, and metastasis.

2. Genomic Profiling: It involves the systematic analysis of cancer genomes to characterize the landscape of mutations, copy number variations, and structural alterations that are unique to each individual’s cancer.

3. Personalized Medicine: By understanding the genomic profile of a patient’s tumour, oncogenomics enables personalized treatment strategies. This includes selecting targeted therapies that specifically address the genetic vulnerabilities driving the cancer cells.

4. Biomarker Discovery: Oncogenomics research often leads to the identification of biomarkers—molecular signatures that can be used for cancer diagnosis, prognosis prediction, and monitoring treatment response.

5. Translational Research: Oncogenomics bridges basic research with clinical applications, translating insights from genomic studies into actionable strategies for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

6. Data Integration: Integrating genomic data with other ‘omics’ data (such as transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics) provides a more comprehensive understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying cancer.

Overall, oncogenomics plays a critical role in advancing our understanding of cancer biology and improving patient outcomes by tailoring treatments based on the genetic makeup of individual tumours. It represents a powerful tool in the era of precision medicine, where therapies are increasingly customized to match the unique genetic profiles of patients’ cancers.

Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) refers to the analysis of a cancer patient’s tumor DNA to identify all relevant genetic alterations that may be driving the cancer’s growth. It involves the systematic examination of the entire genome (DNA), including coding and non-coding regions, to detect various types of genetic changes, such as:

1. Point Mutations: Single nucleotide changes in the DNA sequence that may activate oncogenes or inactivate tumor suppressor genes.

2. Copy Number Alterations: Changes in the number of copies of specific genomic regions, which can lead to overexpression or loss of important genes involved in cancer development.

3. Insertions and Deletions: Small insertions or deletions of DNA bases that can disrupt gene function and contribute to cancer progression.

4. Gene Fusions: Abnormal joining of two normally separate genes, which can create fusion proteins with oncogenic properties.

5. Microsatellite Instability (MSI): A type of genomic alteration characterized by changes in the length of microsatellite DNA sequences, which is important for DNA repair and stability.

6. Mutational Signatures: Patterns of mutations across the genome that can provide insights into the underlying causes of cancer, such as exposure to carcinogens or defects in DNA repair mechanisms.

Comprehensive genomic profiling aims to provide a detailed genetic profile of the tumor, which can be used to:

• Guide Treatment Decisions: Identify targeted therapies or immunotherapies that specifically target the identified genetic alterations.

• Predict Prognosis: Certain genomic alterations may correlate with more aggressive disease or resistance to specific treatments.

• Identify Clinical Trials: Help match patients with ongoing clinical trials testing new therapies based on specific genomic alterations.

CGP is often performed using advanced sequencing technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), which allows for the simultaneous analysis of multiple genes or even the entire exome (all protein-coding regions) or genome of the tumor and sometimes the normal tissue for comparison.

In summary, comprehensive genomic profiling plays a crucial role in personalized cancer care by providing a comprehensive understanding of the genetic landscape of a tumor, which can inform treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.

LIQUID BIOPSY:

Liquid biopsy refers to a non-invasive diagnostic technique that detects genetic alterations and other molecular changes in cancer cells or other cells of interest, primarily from a sample of blood (or other body fluids like urine or saliva). Unlike traditional biopsies that involve surgically removing tissue samples from a tumor, liquid biopsy provides a less invasive method to obtain genetic information about tumors and other diseases.

Key components of liquid biopsy include:

1. Detection of Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA): Tumor cells release fragments of their DNA into the bloodstream as they undergo cell death or lysis. These fragments, known as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), can be isolated and analyzed to identify specific genetic mutations or alterations present in the tumor.

2. Other Biomarkers: Apart from ctDNA, liquid biopsy can also detect other biomarkers such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free RNA, exosomes, and proteins that are shed by tumors into the bloodstream. Each of these biomarkers provides different types of information about the tumor’s biology and response to treatment.

3. Applications in Cancer Detection and Monitoring: Liquid biopsy is used for early cancer detection, monitoring of disease progression, assessment of treatment response, and detection of minimal residual disease (small amounts of cancer cells that remain after treatment and may lead to recurrence).

4. Advantages: Compared to traditional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy offers several advantages including being less invasive, potentially allowing for more frequent sampling to monitor disease dynamics, and providing a broader representation of tumor heterogeneity (genetic diversity within a tumor).

5. Challenges: Liquid biopsy technologies are continuously evolving, and challenges remain in terms of sensitivity, specificity, and standardization across different platforms. Additionally, the amount of ctDNA or biomarkers present in circulation may vary depending on tumor type and stage.

Overall, liquid biopsy holds great promise in personalized medicine by facilitating real-time monitoring of cancer and enabling treatment decisions based on the genetic profile of tumors, potentially improving patient outcomes through targeted therapies and early intervention.

RECENT ADVANCES IN THE FIELD OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY-

In recent years, there have been several notable advances in the field of medical oncology, driven largely by advancements in technology, understanding of cancer biology, and the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Here are some key recent advances:

1. Immunotherapy: Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and CTLA-4 inhibitors, have revolutionized cancer treatment by harnessing the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. These therapies have shown remarkable efficacy across various cancer types, including melanoma, lung cancer, and certain types of lymphomas.

2. Precision Medicine: Advances in genomic profiling and molecular diagnostics have led to the development of targeted therapies that specifically target genetic alterations driving cancer growth. Examples include therapies targeting BRAF mutations in melanoma or EGFR mutations in lung cancer, among others.

3. CAR T-cell Therapy: Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has emerged as a powerful treatment option for certain blood cancers, such as relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This therapy involves modifying a patient’s own T-cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

4. Liquid Biopsy: Liquid biopsy techniques, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other biomarkers in blood samples, have advanced significantly. They are increasingly used for early cancer detection, monitoring treatment response, and detecting minimal residual disease.

5. Artificial Intelligence and Big Data: AI and machine learning are being increasingly utilized to analyze large datasets of patient information, genomic data, and clinical outcomes. This helps in identifying patterns, predicting treatment responses, and developing personalized treatment plans.

6. Combination Therapies: There’s a growing trend towards using combination therapies that target different pathways or modalities simultaneously to improve treatment efficacy and overcome resistance mechanisms.

7. Antibody Drug Conjugates: These are molecules that combine an antibody attached to a chemotherapy drug Via a linker. They work by targeting specific tumor cells, binding to them and releasing the drug payload to kill the specific cancer cells.

Dr. Ch Mohana Vamsy MBBS, MS, DNB(SURG), MCH (SURG. ONCO), FRCS(EDIN), DIP. LAP.SURG.(FRANCE)

Oncologist & Cancer Specialist

Omega Hospitals

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”