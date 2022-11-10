Math Learning Tips and Tricks for Kids Aged 3 to 8

India, November 8, 2022: According to a study by UNESCO, over 600 million children lack fundamental proficiency in mathematics and English. Apart from this, about 55% of Indian children aged ten still struggle to read and comprehend simple text. These figures demonstrate how much progress the education sector is yet to make.

As for the kid’s math skills, children of all ages can surely benefit from modern app-based learning platforms. Creta Class is one such learning app that is developed by experts to ensure that kids today have a fun and engaging way to learn.

The vast majority of Edtech platforms have a big impact on how kids learn. Both the curriculum and the Edtech content are based on the most recent findings in educational psychology research that can prove effective in the long run.

Here we have a few of the most valuable math learning tips and tricks for kids aged between 3 to 8. Learn about them below:

1. Opt for Engaging and Interactive Lessons on Math Apps

Although children are more open to new experiences, their young minds take time to process whenever someone puts forth new information to them. It means when the teacher or parent starts speaking loudly or using too many difficult words, the kids will get distracted quickly.

A methodical, scientific education system aids children between the ages of 3 to 8 in fast, effective, and active learning. Therefore, by following the lead of Dr. Ambarish Ghoshal- an Ivy League professor who has taught at MIT and Harvard University- India’s top educators came up with a curriculum based on the latest cognitive science, neuroscience, and psychology research findings.

Your child will surely improve their cognitive abilities through the math program offered by modern math apps. Here are a few benefits of choosing a learning app for your kid.

Being able to focus and concentrate on a task for extended periods

Learning how to understand concepts at a deeper level

Remembering information for a longer time

Understanding the cause and effect of relationships between objects or events

Recognizing shapes, colors, and patterns quickly without prior knowledge

These learning programs offered by apps like Creta Class will also improve their ability to quickly follow instructions and understand complex concepts.

Children learn math while playing thanks to the use of a variety of games and animations to explain mathematical concepts. Moreover, fun sound effects will keep them engaged in their math learning process, making it easier for them to retain what they have learned.

2. Short and Easy Sessions Will Help Kids Grasp Concepts Easily

A survey done on 254 children showed that the accessibility, interest, and engagement of animated videos all have an impact on how well a student learns.

Along with the aid of innovative animation techniques, the duration of each class also plays a vital role in helping the children learn math. Kids between the ages of 3 and 8 typically have a short attention span and therefore, short videos in around15 minutes class are the most useful way to explain math concepts to young students.

Besides, kids can establish a daily learning routine by having quick math lessons for five days in a row. They will find it easier to remember the concepts because it becomes more interesting, accessible, and crisp. This short-duration math learning strategy will eventually improve their ability to concentrate.

“We believe children learn best by interacting with natural objects, not just by reading about them. So a unique educational program combines the power of a unique animation-based curriculum with the magic of playtime. Children need a fun and supportive environment to learn, explore and thrive!” says a representative of Creta Class.

The ideal combination of short classes with playful learning is the key to ensuring that kids don’t get bored and actually grasp whatever is being taught. The significance of this strategy becomes more for kids between 3 to 8 as teaching them mathematical concepts is otherwise quite challenging for parents and teachers.

3. Focus on the Math Curriculum to Ensure Your Kids Learn Quickly and Positively.

Parents should concentrate on engaging math activities included in a strong curriculum that draws out the kid’s interest in the subject. Interactive animated programs offer a productive way to teach and grow your child’s cognitive abilities. Choose a math curriculum for your little one that is based on the latest research in brain development, education, and child psychology.

The most trustworthy math apps, such as Creta Class, have their curriculum created by certified teachers with years of experience. When expert minds who know children’s needs develop a curriculum, it allows kids to exploit the learning resources and truly understand math.

For example, children are inquisitive and enjoy learning about their surroundings instead of reading something from their books. This age group responds well to a variety of learning styles, but they dislike consistent routines because they feel that they limit their ability to think creatively or innovatively. Educators can take these into account when creating a curriculum that will work best for the children.

4. Make Sure The Kids Learn Math in the Most Productive Way!

Our last but perhaps the most crucial tip is letting kids learn math in the most productive way. They can advance their cognitive, physical, social, and emotional skills by participating in a comprehensive math-based curriculum.

However, a highly productive learning method helps them improve their literacy, writing, fundamental math, science, and social-emotional skills. This is why productive curriculums are designed to be a standalone or supplement to other educational programs like Montessori or Waldorf schools. Some math applications, such as Creta Class, also include a parent guide that gives parents math learning advice on how they can support their children’s learning productively.