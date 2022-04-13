Mapleblock Capital Launches a $15 Million NFT and Blockchain Gaming Fund in partnership with Good Games Labs and Decentral Games

Mapleblock Capital , Good Games Labs and Decentral Games have teamed up to help expand the NFT, Gaming, and Metaverse ecosystem. The fund will invest in NFT, gaming, and metaverse projects. Mapleblock has set aside grants as well for blockchain game developers and early-stage tech companies. At the same time, a lot of traditional gaming companies are transitioning from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 and in the process, they need guidance and ecosystem support. GGG and Mapleblock are all hands-on to provide that support.

Mapleblock Capital is a long-term digital asset investor that has backed over 100 blockchain projects. With their extensive network, they will be seeding early-stage projects with funds, strategic guidance, and helping them develop their ecosystem and communities.

Wilsen, Co-founder of Good Games Guild said, “Mapleblock is an early investor who helped us a lot on P2E strategy and made right and fruitful connections that helped us grow and diversify. It’s been a great journey with Mapleblock and we hope we can work with them for years to come”.

Miles, Founder of Decentral Games said “It’s been a pleasure to have Mapleblock on board as an early investor and active ecosystem participant. Mapleblock founder and rest of the team have a deep understanding of blockchain gaming economics that are key to establishing long term sustainability”.

Gaming revenues in 2021 are expected to surpass $138 Billion and the overall gaming market is expected to grow to $545 Billion by 2028. The founder of Mapleblock has invested in Terra Virtua, Decentral Games, Defi Land, GGG, Faraland, and many other promising NFT, Metaverse, and blockchain gaming companies.

We are witnessing the next evolution of online gaming through the integration of blockchain technology. Good Games Guild has actively observed and contributed to this ‘Play-to-Earn (P2E)’ wave and has actively partnered with leading gaming projects to support their economy and development.

Having launched a highly popular and sustainable Play-to-Earn metaverse poker game in November, Decentral Games and its founder Miles are well-positioned to offer guidance to early-stage Play-to-Earn games to construct sustainable economic feedback loops that incentivize good behavior in the ecosystem.

With this partnership, Mapleblock Capital, Decentral Games, and GGG are bringing together capital, strategic network as well as deep sector expertise required for the success of upcoming gaming projects. Apart from the funding, the teams will also gain access to hands-on support from Good Games Labs, the incubation arm of GGG.

ABOUT MAPLEBLOCK CAPITAL

Mapleblock Capital is a rapidly growing digital assets investment firm based out of Asia and the Middle East. The firm has over 120 blockchain investments and has backed leading projects across all blockchain sub-sectors such as DeFi, Infrastructure layers, Gaming, NFTs, and DAOs.