  • Early Cancer Detection: Liquid biopsy can potentially identify cancers before they are visible on imaging scans or detectable through other means. This early detection opens the door for more effective treatments and improved survival rates.
  • Monitoring Treatment Response: Liquid biopsy provides real-time insights into how well a patient is responding to a particular cancer treatment. By analyzing changes in ctDNA or CTC levels, doctors can quickly adapt treatment strategies based on how the tumor is evolving or whether it’s becoming resistant to therapy.
  • Detecting Minimal Residual Disease (MRD): After a patient has undergone surgery or chemotherapy and is in remission, liquid biopsy can help identify small numbers of cancer cells that may remain in the body, allowing for earlier intervention if the cancer returns.