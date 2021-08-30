LEARN HOW TO ACCEPT PAYMENTS IN INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY

30 August 2021 19:14 IST

Need to accept payments in international currencies?

Choosing the right solution for international payments can be tricky. It’s important to have a reliable payment gateway to track and manage payments easily and to create a good consumer experience. You would need to ensure that the payment gateway supports major currencies, is easy to set up, and the currency conversion and settlement in Indian rupees is a hassle-free process.

Payment gateway platforms such as Razorpay with automated currency conversion features allow freelancers, non-registered businesses and registered businesses to accept payments from countries across the globe and offer features such as the automatic conversion of the foreign currencies to Indian rupees at the time of conversion.

How to set up a payment gateway on your website and mobile application?

To start accepting payments in international currencies, you would first need to sign up for a payment gateway account on Razorpay.

The signup process would include steps such as creating an account, completing the pre-sign up form, email address verification, account activation and KYC verification. After creating the account and only after the KYC verification is completed, you can then start accepting payments from customers.

Create an account

To create an account on Razorpay, first, go to the Razorpay website and click "Sign up". Enter your email address and a password for your account and click on "create account". You even have the option to directly sign in using your Gmail account.

Pre sign up form

In the pre-sign up form:

1. Provide your business details such as business type from the options provided i.e. Unregistered, proprietorship, private limited, partnership, public limited, LLP, trust or society.

2. Select your average or estimated monthly revenue range from the options provided such as less than 5 lakhs, 5 to 25 lakhs, 25 to 50 lakhs, 50 lakhs to 1 crore or more than 1 crore.

3. Enter your name and contact details and click on next to proceed further.

4. Then verify your email ID. An OTP would be sent to the email address you have provided during the signup process. Enter the OTP and complete the verification process.

Once your account is created, you will be able to access the test mode on the dashboard. The test mode is primarily used for testing purposes and does not involve any real money transactions. However, you must activate your account to accept live payments.

To access live mode and accept payments from customers, you must activate your account and complete the KYC process.

Once you have completed the pre sign up form, you would then need to activate your account.

KYC Verification

As part of the KYC verification on Razorpay, you need to provide information such as contact information, business overview, business information and other related documents.

Follow the steps below to complete the KYC verification:

In the Contact Information tab, check the details. The Contact Information tab shows the contact's name, contact number, and contact email. To make changes, you can make changes here and click Save and Next to continue.

On the Business Overview tab, enter the following details.

Business Type: Select the appropriate business type. For example, private business / limited liability company/freelancer.

Business Category: Select a business category. For example, eCommerce/Technology/Education.

Subcategory: Select a business subcategory. For example, a book or publication.

Business Overview: Briefly describe the nature of your business. Examples of products you sell include the business categories you operate, your customers, and the channels you primarily use to run your business (websites, offline retail, etc.). You must enter at least 200 characters to describe the nature of your business.

Average Order Value: Select a range of average order amounts.

How do you wish to accept payments: Choose how you want to accept payments

Without the website/app: You can accept payments using the options on the payment page. You also have the option to provide website/application information later.

With Website/App: Enter the website/app URL if you choose to set up a payment gateway on the website. This is required to generate a live mode API key. Then click "Save and Next".

Enter your business information in the Business Details tab. The fields on this page depend on the type of business selected. Then submit and click OK.

Upload Bank Accounts and Documents

Payment Gateway Platform makes an initial KYC review. When the review is complete, you will be given the option to add more information about your bank account.

Bank Account

In the Bank Details tab, enter your bank account number, name and bank account details such as IFSC code.

This will be the account where the payment gateway solution provider will settle your funds.

On the Document Review tab, upload a copy of the PDF file of your business document. The fields on this page depend on the type of business selected. Please read the Terms of Service after creating the KYC form and upload the required documentation. Once you have read and agreed to the terms of use, select the checkbox on the page and click Submit. The Payment Gateway Solution Provider will review the information you have submitted. It will take approximately 23 days for the review process to be completed.

If there are any clarifications to be provided, the payment gateway solution provider will get in touch with you via the account and email.

Activation

After successful verification of all information provided (usually about 2-3 days), your account will be activated.

Once your KYC has been verified and bank account details have been added, you will receive a notification in your Razorpay account dashboard:

International payment support

If you are an eligible and registered business with a valid website, you can start accepting international payments using cards issued by domestic banks, and foreign banks.

You must meet the following general eligibility criteria set by the banking partners to accept international payments:

An active payment gateway account with KYC verification completed

The valid website with clearly defined terms and conditions, privacy policy, refund and cancellation policy, and shipping policy

Payment link APIs

Payment Links help you to receive payments from customers across the world.

How to generate a payment link

Step 1: Log into the payment gateway dashboard.

Step 2: Click on the Payment Links option in the dashboard

Step 3: Click the type of link you want to create and click create now

Step 4: Enter the required details in the Standard Payment Link pop-up page.

Step 5: Review the details and click Create Payment Link.

You can either send the payment link to the customer via email and SMS or you can integrate the payment link in your website or mobile application to accept payments online from your customers through net banking, debit card, credit card, and wallets.

The customer can select their desired payment method and complete the payment.

Once the customer makes the payment, you will receive the amount directly in your bank account according to your settlement cycle.