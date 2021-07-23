Leading career guide, thehinduzone.com to organise webinar titled Career Talk-Live

As part of its Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021, Thehinduzone.com is organising a webinar titled “Career Talk-Live” on 24th July 2021 starting at 11:00am. The webinar will be focusing on the optimum strategies and guidance to crack the toughest IAS Personality Test Round. Moreover, the IAS Personality Test focuses on analyzing and finding out the personal and interpersonal traits in the candidate to foresee if they hold the right character and ideology to serve as a civil servant. The webinar is designed to enable students to express the right virtues and the traits that will put them into the driving seat for the final allotment of the candidature.

Successful officials and professionals will also mark their presence in the webinar to provide students with practical experience and enhance interpersonal skills and development that includes Mr. A. K. Saxena (Guest of Honour) who is a former Civil Servant, Ex. Joint Secretary, UPSC & Ex-Secretary, PSEB. Another prominent Guest Speaker is Dr. Bijendra Jha, M.Phil and Ph.D. in PSIR from JNU, and having experience working with ICSSR, Govt. of India, Brown University, USA. He is also an Ex. Faculty at the University of Delhi. Presently, Dr. Jha is a faculty of Putus IAS for Polity and PSIR Optional.

Through their paid access facility, students can interact in real-time with MR. A. K. Saxena and Dr. Bijendra Jha and indulge in live discussions and queries. They can additionally learn and proactively participate in the live webinar enhancing their knowledge and learning through paid access facility.

Speaking about the webinar, Zarine Khan the Co founder of the organisation says, With rapid changes in the education sector, everything from the way we learn and teach has changed. Therefore, this webinar will be driven to open gates of information and experience for the students to learn and excel in their career”.

CO Founder Chanchal Rani talks about the free access ability of the live webinar and says, “With a view that education should be reachable for every student, we have curated a free access facility for the “Career Talk – Live Webinar.” Our free access facility focuses on providing the aspirants of Personality Test, a platform for learning and enhancing their soft skills. Aspirants can join the live webinar on YouTube and learn from our guest MR. A.K. Saxena, as he shares his wisdom, experience from his years of working in mentoring the aspirants along with the strategy and tips for clearing the interview and personality test round of the prestigious UPSC exam”.

