Know How Ambrosia Organic Farm Resolved the Crises and Became India’s Largest Organic Company

April 18, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

This is the tale of India’s Largest Organic Company, Ambrosia Organic Farm, and How it broke all the barriers and became a no-brainer.

Goa-established Ambrosia Organic farm is well-known for its high-quality products and forerunner’s attitude in the market. India’s First Largest company has strong man powers of more than 4000 employees. With more than two thousand products, Ambrosia Organic Farm has an inspirational story as its accomplishments.

1993- A Revolution

Resolving the crisis of the farming community in India was post-Green Revolution; British Couple David Gower and his wife Michaela Kelemen stepped ahead, registering  India’s First Organic Company.

Establishing Ambrosia Organic Farm in 1993, the pair  revolutionized the industry with the vision to transform the organic farming sector in India.

Growing their business, they enrolled a 16-year-old passionate and determined boy named Janardan Khorate, Later famed as the ‘saladbaba.’

2008- A Pivotal

In 2008, Looking at the Janardan diligence, The couple handover the Ambrosia Organic Farm empire to him.

At that moment, Ambrosia Organic Farm  began with a modest investment of Rs. 10 Lakhs. Still, with consistent approaches and strong willpower, it has s urpassed the astonishing milestone of Rs—50 Crores as a Bootstrap.

There has been no outside funding or investment, making this a true testimonial to the Ambrosia team’s passion and dedication.

2015- Recognitions They Deserve

In 2015, recognized as India’s first rice cakes manufacturer, and the  CEO, Janardan, was recognized as India’s youngest organic farmer. Becoming the most demanded Rice Cake supplier and Manufacturer in the latter year, Janardan won  Entrepreneur of the year in 2016.

Moreover, Ambrosia holds the recognition of  Times of India’s Iconic Organic food of the year for three consecutive years, i.e., 2019, 2020, and 2021.

2023- Becoming the Leader

Ambrosia Organic Farm, being the dictator in the game, has spread its approach with more than 2000 products serving pan Indian. Finally, it is not just about rice cakes anymore, as the company with Demanded products like Flavoured Peanut Butter and soon launching  Corn Cakes, Blueberry Butter Rice Cakes, and Honey Rice Cakes in March.

Ambrosia Organic Farm is a game-changer by registering in the  Stock Market and Launching an IPO in the future year.

You can follow Ambrosia Organic on Facebook and Instagram.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

