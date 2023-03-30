March 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Karunya deemed University ,accredited by NAAC A++ recently hosted its flagship event, Mindkraft 23, a two-day Techno-Management fest based on the theme ‘Mindful Solutions Krafted for Global Wellbeing’. The event was organized by the students of Karunya deemed university and served as a perfect launchpad for the brilliant and innovative ideas of budding technologists all over the nation.

Mindkraft 23 provided a platform for students to explore, collaborate, and find innovative solutions to complex challenges aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations and the key research focus areas of Karunya - food, water, energy, and health. Students from various departments, including Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Robotics and Automation, Biotechnology, Applied Chemistry, Applied Physics, Nano Science, Digital Sciences, Commerce and International Trade and Management Studies, Agriculture, and Food Processing Technology, participated and demonstrated their models.

A total of 150 teams exhibited their project models in the technical expo, and 90 technical events were organized by different departments of Karunya deemed University as part of Mindkraft 23. The models showcased at the event were exceptional, and some of them included Waste collecting robot Hydraulic braking system, Ai-Based Decision Support System for Traffic Control, Hybrid rocket motor, and Smart Biopolymer Package using Betacyanin indicator and Pomegranate Peel-ZnO nanoparticles for Meat Preservation, among others.

The event was not only focused on technical aspects but also had a food court, car show, selfie booth, and various other fun activities. The event was a colorful and enjoyable two-day fest that motivated young minds to create and develop ideas for a better sustainable world.

The models showcased at Mindkraft 23 provided insights in alignment with the four pillars of food, water, energy, and health, and focused on areas of poverty, health, and zero hunger for a healthier world. The event truly reflected the University’s goal to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions for global well-being.

Overall, Mindkraft 23 was a huge success, and it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students of Karunya deemed university in organizing such an event. The event was a perfect platform for young minds to showcase their technical skills, collaborate, and find innovative solutions for complex challenges.

