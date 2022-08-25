Karunya awarded with NAAC A++ Grade

All programs of Karunya are approved by UGC and the engineering and MBA programs are approved by AICTE

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) was established in 1986 in Coimbatore by Late Dr D G S Dhinakaran and Dr Paul Dhinakaran with a divine vision and cherished desire to serve the cause of humanity through education and social service. KITS has been awarded the Deemed University Status on June 23, 2004, by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Team visited Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences from 10th to 12th August 2022. The 7 member Peer Team visited the laboratories, different departments, facilities, infrastructure, research and submitted its report.

Considering the significant contributions of Karunya to academic, research, innovation & incubation, extension and outreach activities, NAAC has conferred the highest Grade A++ to Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences. The important parameters leading to the accreditation have been industry 4.0 compliant, curriculum, digital teaching and learning practices, state of art infrastructure, transparent governance, funded projects worth Rs 25 crore, more than 100 patents with 14 granted, 6300 papers in Scopus and WoS indexed journals, a Section 8 company catering to incubation and entrepreneurship, adoption of villages for technology transfer, distinctive contribution to water science and technology and the best practice manifested by 25 technology missions in cutting edge areas.

All programs of Karunya are approved by UGC and the engineering and MBA Programs are approved by AICTE. 10 UG and PG Engineering and Management Programs are accredited by NBA. In the ARIIA Ranking 2022, KITS is placed in the “Band Excellent” among the self-financing institutions. In recognition of the online teaching and learning practices, KITS received the Advanced QS E-LEAD Certification from QS I-GUAGE.

The academic and research activities are supported by state-of-the-art laboratories, 8 central and 10 industry-assisted laboratories. The NAAC Expert Team commended the Ministry of Food Processing Industries sponsored laboratory, Nano-Mission supported laboratory, the supersonic and subsonic wind tunnels of the Aerospace Engineering laboratory, Media Centre, the animal house and NMR laboratory for experimental studies, and the Water Institute laboratory equipped with AAS, ion chromatograph and facilities for water treatment using electro-coagulation, electro-dialysis and CDI techniques. The experts complimented KITS for the industry partnered laboratories with SIEMENS, IBM, CISCO, NVIDIA, SUEZ, AMZ Automotive and TESSOLVE for making students industry ready.

The experts opined that the 25 Technology Missions of Karunya dealing with emerging technologies, tools dealing with industry 4.0 and sustainable development are contributing to papers, patents and commercial products to solve the problems of humanity.

The facilities available for sports, games and gymnastics at Karunya provided the students an opportunity for holistic development.

Karunya has signed MoUs with 80 reputed institutions and industries in India and abroad. The UNBOX – a museum showcasing the products and patents developed by students and faculty and the Aqua Musea, exhibiting the models of water resources systems of semi-arid zone, especially of Tamil Nadu were well appreciated by the NAAC team.

The Chancellor Dr.Paul Dhinakaran and Trustee Mr. Samuel Dhinakaran congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his entire team of faculty, staff and students for this achievement.