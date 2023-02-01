JK Fenner (India) Ltd in partnership with Nicola Foundation organises Livelihood Creation through Skill Development Program

February 01, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

India, 31st January 2023:

JK Fenner (India) Ltd successfully held the Livelihood Creation through Skill Development Program Inauguration and Skill Certificate Awarding Ceremony on January 28, 2023, in Chennai. The event, which was held in partnership with Nicola Foundation, was part of the company’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Mr. V. Nandha Kumar, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax from the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, was the honoured guest at the event and gave an inspiring speech to the students. He inaugurated the “Livelihood Creation through Skill Development Program,” sponsored by JK Fenner (India) Ltd under their CSR initiative. The program aimed at empowering disadvantaged youths with the necessary skills and training for success in the workforce. Mr. Nandha Kumar,IRS, awarded skill certificates and employment offers to 90 students who successfully completed the training, and presented training induction kits to 30 new enrollees. Key executives from JK Fenner (India) Ltd, including Mr. Vidya Charan Shukla, Sr. General Manager of Finance, and Mr. M.S. Janardan, Head of CSR, as well as Sundarapandi Sethamizhan, Founder & Director of Nicola Foundation, were also in attendance at the event.

JK Fenner (India) Ltd and Nicola Foundation have a history of successful collaborations on various CSR initiatives, including woman empowerment, rural healthcare, COVID-19 relief, and skill education for livelihood creation and extra. JK Fenner (India) Ltd.’s CSR initiatives, in collaboration with Nicola Foundation, have positively impacted 5000 lives through skill training, woman empowerment programs, and rural healthcare initiatives. The company’s efforts have made a significant difference for these individuals.

Nicola Foundation is a leading non-profit organization incorporated under Section 8 of the MCA Act 2013 with headquarters in Chennai, Tamilnadu. It operates in several states in India and is recognized as a partner in implementing central and state government skill development programs. The foundation’s mission is to provide rehabilitation support through skill development and employment programs for marginalized communities.

JK Fenner (India) Ltd and Nicola Foundation are committed to UNESCO’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Skill India mission to create sustainable livelihoods, eradicate poverty and hunger, empower women, promote good health and healthcare awareness in rural areas, and create a sustainable environment. The partnership is dedicated to contributing to the nation’s economic growth by developing a skilled workforce.

‘ This is a press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of the hindu was involved in the publication of this release.’