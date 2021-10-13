Jewelegance blings up to be the most sought-after jewelry brand in the realm

From elegant necklaces carved in gold, to rings and bracelets adorned with the purest of diamonds- nothing could stop women from wearing jewelry pieces that garnish their persona and bring out their real selves. The brand ‘Jewelegance’ has the power to add glimmer to your neck, ears, eyes, wrist, or fingers with their one-of-a-kind collection. Jewelry is known to celebrate milestones, embrace special moments and enhance your inner magic. With exquisite jewelry pieces, ‘Jewelegace’ is making heads turn around and bringing a big-time glow to the charismatic personality. An authentic BIS registered Jewellery store with ultimate quality assurance.

Offering services that makes the brand a top-notch choice

Jewelgance, the most sought-after brand is evolving the world of fashion with exemplary services and a revolutionary outlook. Dealing with certified products that guarantee quality and purity, leaves no chance of questioning your choices for jewelry. The brand provides zero-cost domestic shipping and follows an easy return policy to make the customers’ journey easy and valuable. Having a well-established structure, the brand focuses on building good customer support that fosters the connection between the individual and the enterprise and makes the buying journey magnificent. BIS registered and Certified ISO 9001:2015, the brand is making a transformational impact in the fashion realm.

The splendid collection that mesmerizes the soul

We have been successful in retaining customers' trust while ensuring that online jewelry buying and selling is a fashion that should be encouraged. From ensuring safety to adding new collections every month, the brand has received a positive response, causing a shift in people's attitudes toward online ornament purchases. A rare collection of jewelry that beholds the potential to glorify the style statement during prevailing sacred festivals and will further engrave traditionally- affluent impressions. It rightly reflects the richness of your culture and will definitely reverberate one’s affinity for divinity as this very collection comes in spectacular designs.

One specialty of the brand is its, “Antique Jewellery Collection” which expresses the mystical mode and also symbolizes an art boasting about splendor and traditional sensibilities of classical India. Apart from this, they offer a wide range of explicit designs like Peacock collection, Italian Collection,Temple Jewellery Collection,Pearl Collection, Delicate collection, Wedding collection, etc. The brand also offers special festive collections such as Diwali Collection and Navratri Collection.

Proud women organization

Jewelegance is a proud women organization as 90 per cent of the departments are managed by women personnel. Such organization is in itself an innovative example of women empowerment. We believe when we empower women, creating an environment in which they are the protagonists.We support and encourage our team members to seek advanced degrees, specialty certifications, and advanced learning opportunities. We’ve had many women advance while working , and we’ve cheered on their success every step of the journey.

Exciting offers to add glitters to your festive preparations

With the festive season in full swing across the country, Jewelegance is holding a Mega Sale with enticing deals until October 29th. As part of it, Jewelegance charges Rs. 399 and Rs. 199 per gram for gold and diamond jewelry, respectively. HDFC Bank Cardholders will almost certainly receive silver and gold coin offers. Therefore, If you're looking for jewelry for the upcoming holidays, Jewelegance has something for everyone, from chokers and bracelets to earrings and rings. The brand’s "Mega Sale '' during the holiday season is an aureate opportunity to add elegance to your style and go panache.

Jewelegance truly represents purity, honesty, quality, and exceptional design aesthetics. The brand is a model of rectitude. Offering hassle-free purchasing options via its e-commerce platform which is managed by android and deft experts, Jewelegance is making your shopping experience sublime.

Testimonials:

Partha Banerjee

I have booked my gold during lockdown period, and then I got to know that government has stopped courier services, I was very panic because it's a question of high value purchase but the customer service representative was very very supportive and understanding and they were in touch with me on a regular basis, which helped me in getting the confidence, the product were good with impressive making charge and the best part is packaging as I have received the gold with surprised gift and all original bills..... thanks a lot for such a great service.

Felicia Albert

Being Mumbai based, I was initially hesitant to order an expensive item of jewellery from a vendor in another State (Ahmedabad, Gujarat) and that too online! But as the person I was gifting the item to was so in love with the design, I went ahead and placed my order on Jewelegance’s website and contacted them via their WhatsApp number to request them to expedite the making and delivery of the item.

From the moment I contacted Jewelegance’s Customer Service Team, I knew I had made the right decision of purchasing an item from a genuine seller. Everything was worked out perfectly for me by their all women Customer Service Team of Rishika, Taneshee and Swara in a time span of 2 weeks, right from the advising me of the specifics of the item, guiding me with regards to the payment of the item and of its delivery.

Though they needn’t have done it, they were honest in letting me know that the item that was eventually made cost less than what I paid, so they would give me a refund. They also very thoughtfully ensured that I received my order on the first day of Navratri and even gifted me custom made face masks and silver coins of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh as gifts for my daughters!

Not only is the BIS hallmark 22K piece of jewellery breathtakingly beautiful, Jewelegance’s Customer Service Team exemplary, but also my dealings with Jewelegance over the past 2 weeks have been nothing short of unforgettable!

Thank you Jewelegance for making 2020 and the season of Navratri so memorable for me, you have a client in me for life!

Maha S

Received my lovely piece of jewelry. I just loved them . I seriously didn't expect that it would be made so wonderfully just as shown in website and I am totally impressed from the start of my order and till the delivery. The entire team handled it so well that I never thought buying something close to our heart was made so easy. Most of all the price factor inclusive of the making charges and I was literally blown off with the unexpected silver gift and a nice . Thank you sooooo much for filling my heart with joy. I will surely continue with Jewelegance.

About:

Jewelegance, a division of Starck Corporation LLP, Jewelegance is a registered trademark , founded in5thJuly 2018 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India by Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah, and Gunjan Soni.