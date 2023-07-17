Is it Ideal to Connect Your Stock Broker with TradingView?

July 17, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

TradingView is a popular tool in the financial arena, proving to be a game-changer with its user-friendly interface and stellar charting capabilities. The platform allows you to use its technical analysis tools to match your trading style.

While there are many benefits of using this platform, here’s the real question – does connecting your online stock broker to TradingView add to its charm, or is it a swing and a miss? Let’s explore the reasons why TradingView connect to broker is a decision you’ll find valuable.

1. Access to Real-Time Market Data

When you connect your broker to TradingView, you unlock real-time data for securities of your choice. Whether it’s currencies, stocks, or indices, TradingView equips you with up-to-the-minute insights, fostering informed decision-making.

2. Placing Trades Directly

TradingView isn’t just an analysis tool. It’s a one-stop shop for trading. Once TradingView connect to broker, you can place trades directly. It means no app-switching hassle and a simplified trading process.

You can also monitor all your trading activities in one place with TradingView. It makes keeping track of open and closed positions, holdings, and orders quite convenient.

3. Leverage Advanced Charting Tools

When it comes to charting tools, TradingView is the epitome. It allows you to combine charts and indicators to analyse different securities effectively. With advanced indicators and drawing tools, TradingView gives you the advantage of professional market analysis.

Plus, you can save the charts for future reference or sharing. You can get this by connecting the broker with TradingView.

4. Customization

Personalize your trading workspace with TradingView. By connecting your broker with TradingView, you can use this feature with ease. You can divide your screen for multiple charts and indicators, create keyboard shortcuts, or switch to dark themes. TradingView lets you craft a unique, comfortable trading environment.

5. Mobile Trading with Ease

By connecting your broker with TradingView, you can also use this platform on your smart devices. You can easily manage your trades and create orders using the price ladder from market depth, and stay connected no matter where you are.

6. Social Trading & Learning

TradingView’s social platform enables you to share your ideas, predictions, and charts. It’s a place to learn from others, gain followers, and grow as an investor. Additionally, you can produce and share articles and videos straight from the platform. All these you can gain by TradingView connect to broker.

You can also select Dhan for its integration with TradingView. This partnership brings together TradingView’s advanced charting with Dhan’s user-focused approach. The result is a simplified trading process as you can trade directly on TradingView with Dhan without any cost. All you have to do is open an account with Dhan.

Conclusion

It is quite useful to connect your online stock broker with TradingView, especially if your broker is Dhan. Through Dhan x TradingView, you can unlock trading potential, be a part of a thriving community, and embark on a rewarding trading journey.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”