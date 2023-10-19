Investment MoU worth ₹3550 crore signed on the second day of UAE tour in the presence of CM Dhami

October 19, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

On the second day of its visit to the United States of America (UAE) for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023, the Uttarakhand Government delegation held a meeting with various industrial groups in Abu Dhabi today. In the presence of Chief Minister Dhami, investment MoUs worth Rs 3550 crore were signed by the state government with various groups on the second day of the UAE tour. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also invited all the industrial houses for the summit to be organized in Dehradun on 8th and 9th December. During this, Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat was also present along with Chief Minister Shri Dhami

In the investment MoU of ₹ 3550 crore signed by the Uttarakhand government in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 1000 crore in real estate sector with Lulu Group, 500 crore of investment in hospitality sector with Hyper Market and 250 crore in food park, MoUs worth Rs 1500 crore with ACT facilities Middle East in the hospitality sector and Rs 300 crore with Regent Global for investment in the pharma sector are included. Earlier, on the first day of UAE tour, investment MoUs worth Rs 11925 crore were signed in the presence of CM Dhami.

Overall, investment MoUs worth Rs 15,475 crore were signed in UAE. *Chief Minister participated in the program organized by ICAI* Chief Minister Dhami also participated in a program organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

During this, the Chief Minister said in his address that coming among the illustrious members of the largest organization of Chartered Accountants in the world is a moment of pride in itself. He said that Uttarakhand is recognized as the land of gods in the country and the world, where on one hand temples like Kedarnath, Badrinath Dham, Jageshwar etc. are situated, on the other hand our state is also the origin place of holy rivers like Ganga and Yamuna. Chief Minister Dhami said that our government has chosen the path of development of the state by preserving the cultural, natural and spiritual beauty. For this, we have considered simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction as our basic mantra. He said that along with tourism, wellness and hospitality industries, many new and non-traditional industries are being developed in Uttarakhand. He said that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the cooperation of the Central Government, projects worth more than Rs. 1 lakh 50 thousand crores have been approved in the state in the last five years.

Addressing the entrepreneurs present at the programme, the Chief Minister said that UAE has made immense progress in the real estate sector and its famous buildings have set their own standards in the world. Uttarakhand is also keen to cooperate with you for the planned development of its cities and establishment of new cities, so that it can take advantage of your expertise in this field. He said that the Uttarakhand government is always ready to provide all the basic necessary facilities to the investors in the state and especially in the last two years, the state government has made planned efforts towards attracting investments in the state. During the road shows in London and Birmingham and then in Delhi, investment proposals worth more than Rs. 40 thousand crores were received from industry representatives, which proves that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also from abroad are excited to invest in Uttarakhand. Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat also addressed during the program.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandya, Director General Industries Rohit Meena and other members of the delegation and members of ICAI were present.

