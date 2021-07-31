Investing in Gold with just ₹1 on MobiKwik

You would have seen your grandparents and parents investing heavily in Gold, storing chunks of (gold) jewelry pieces in secret corners of wardrobes and drawers. The truth is that – Gold has traditionally been one of the best ways to accumulate wealth in India. And surprisingly, gold jewelry gets passed on from one generation to another, thought to be one of the safest modes of investment. The good part is that gold prices have been rising on an average over the years, and even serious investors consider investing in Gold more lucrative than putting their money into real estate or Mutual Funds. It is their traditional values, of course, at work behind the reasoning. Still, more importantly, Indians are attracted to gold investment due to high returns.

Ways to Buy Gold

The positive trends in gold investments are expected to continue this year, even after the initial stumble at the beginning of 2021. Some of the ways to invest in gold include –

Traditional ways involve buying physical Gold. The usual way of gold investment is gold bars and coins.

Gold Mutual Funds or Gold ETFs. In the latter case, investors do not have physical gold pieces but have ownership rights. Therefore, the risk of losing physical Gold is reduced in Gold ETFs or Exchange Traded Funds. The former or Gold MF is about buying mutual funds of gold-mining companies.

Buying and selling Gold with MobiKwik

MobiKwik is one of the most progressive payment app companies today in India. In less than 13 years, the brand has gone ahead and made some impressive result-oriented decisions. The company has been continuously working towards becoming India’s top fintech company, giving tough competition to the traditional banking and finance institutions and many other established digital payment platforms.

One of the facilities that the brand has diversified into is facilitating its 100 million+ users to deal and transact in Gold using the digital App. Existing users of the MobiKwik App can directly start buying, selling, and taking physical deliveries of pure Gold. If you are not a user of the MobiKwik App, you would first need to download and install the App on your phone or tablet and then register with the App.

The biggest pro of using the MobiKwik App in investing in Gold is that users can start investing with as small a value as ₹1. Here are some of the reasons why MobiKwik is fast becoming the go-to platform for gold investment.

a. Start Gold investments with just ₹1

The nominal investment value is the most impressive part about using the App for gold purchases. Giving a fair advantage to people from all walks of life and varied socio-economic backgrounds, the fintech company scores high on launching user-friendly features that makes it a popular product amongst the masses. It is unimaginable that one can invest in Gold in denomination as low as ₹1.

b. Invest in gold SIP

Interested investors can now invest in Gold SIP. It basically means that your systematic investment plan (SIP) can happen with the purchase of digital Gold at affordable denominations of ₹100. Wealth accumulation is easy, simple in your pocket, and good for long-term investment.

c. Promised purity of Gold

MobiKwik has a name to live up to. With brand credibility to reckon with, users can expect to purchase 99.5% pure 24 Karat digital gold. If you have been a regular user of the App, you would certainly know of the policies of the platform – it focuses on offering top-quality services to its user base. If you are new to the platform, you would need to read reviews and recommendations of present users to understand the impeccable and trustworthy service offered on the App.

d. Safety is a top priority of the brand

MobiKwik is one of the oldest payment apps in India. It has grown by leaps and bounds in the past decade, thanks primarily to the technical superiority of the platform. Your transactions are safe and secure with MobiKwik. The Gold is stored in secured vaults, free of cost if you do not wish to take the physical gold ownership. With a continued commitment to following industry-grade best practices, you can be one-hundred percent sure that your digital Gold is secure.

e. Easy exchange of gold jewelry

It is very convenient to convert one form of Gold to another. For example, users can request MobiKwik Digital Gold transformation to CaratLane gold or get a gold coin or bar.

f. Easy to buy, from the comfort of your homes

There is a pandemic around, and it is not safe to go out of the home. MobiKwik facilitates users to buy or sell Gold from the comfort of the indoors. You get the gold prices in real-time, helping you to decide to sell or buy. For the Gold you buy, you can choose to get it delivered to your address or saved by the platform in secured vaults in Gold Custodian. Users can choose to sell back their Gold to the Gold Custodian too.

How to buy and sell Gold using MobiKwik App?

Here are simple, easy steps to buy Gold online using the MobiKwik App. Investors keen to buy digital Gold first need to install the MobiKwik App and register with the platform.

Next, under ‘Financial Services’, click on ‘Gold’

Click on ‘Buy’

Look at the live gold prices, and then enter the amount that you would want to buy the gold for

Pay for the purchase from your MobiKwik Wallet or any other online payment method, and that's it! You have successfully invested in Digital Gold.

It is good to invest in Gold because the prices are constantly increasing, and the returns from such investments have always proven to be lucrative. With MobiKwik, it takes less than 60 secs to invest in Gold from the comfort of your home with guaranteed security and purity of the Gold. So download the MobiKwik app now and start investing!