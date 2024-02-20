Innovating Retail: An Exclusive Interview with Khaja Hussain, CEO and Co-founder of Grozeo

February 20, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

In the heart of London, amidst the grandeur of the House of Lords, Grozeo marked its UK launch with an event that was nothing short of spectacular. It was a day where technology met tradition, and the future of retail was reimagined.

We had the privilege of sitting down with Khaja Hussain, the visionary CEO and co-founder of Grozeo , to discuss the event, the mission behind Grozeo, and what the future holds for retail technology in the UK.

Interviewer: First off, congratulations on the successful launch of Grozeo in the UK. Can you share with us your feelings about the event?

Khaja Hussain: Thank you. It was indeed a remarkable day, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Witnessing distinguished guests, to mention a few, Baroness Angela Bray of Coln St Aldwyns and HRH Princess Katarina, rallying around our mission was heartening. The Baroness’s opening speech and the Princess’s ribbon-cutting symbolised the robust support and faith in Grozeo’s vision.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Her Royal Highness, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Chancellors, Members of Parliament, esteemed Lords and Baronesses, and celebrities.

This illustrious gathering was further enriched by the attendance of high-level entrepreneurs alongside our valued current and future business partners, creating a unique and prestigious assembly. The atmosphere was electric, mirroring our commitment to revitalising the retail sector.

Interviewer: Grozeo’s ambitious mission is to save small to medium retailers. Could you elaborate on this?

Khaja Hussain: In today’s retail landscape, dominated by corporate giants, small to medium-sized retailers often find themselves overshadowed. Grozeo aims to change this narrative by democratising retail technology, making it accessible to all, not just the financially robust. Our goal is to equip these businesses with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world, preserving the diversity and uniqueness of local retail ecosystems.

Interviewer: The launch event was a testament to Grozeo’s values. Could you describe some highlights from the day?

Khaja Hussain: Set against the majestic backdrop of the House of Lords, the event was a sensory experience, highlighted by the warmth and enthusiasm of over 200 guests from various sectors. The presence of entertainers, such as an illusionist and a caricaturist, added a touch of whimsy, transforming the corporate launch into a celebration of innovation and community. It embodied Grozeo’s vision of fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for retail.

Interviewer: Your partnership and team are crucial in Grozeo’s journey. Could you talk a bit about that?

Khaja Hussain: Our team and partners are the backbone of Grozeo, each bringing a unique set of skills and a shared passion for our mission. The success we’ve garnered is a testament to the collective effort of every person involved with Grozeo.

Special shoutouts to our founder Praseed S Dev, and co-founders Vinod US, Ratish B, and Sabu J for making Grozeo possible, and a massive thank you to our UK CMO Elvijs Plugis for orchestrating such a level event. Thanks to our co-hosts, Rebeca Riofrio, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion and Sports, and Olga Balakleets, Founder and CEO of Creative Women Platform, for their invaluable contributions.

The most profound and enormous thank you goes out to all Grozeo team members globally who have been with us and who are with us. Your work, dedication, and support are very much appreciated, and Grozeo is part of you as much as you will always stay part of the Grozeo. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your hard work!

Interviewer: Looking forward, what can we expect from Grozeo in the UK and globally?

Khaja Hussain: The UK launch is merely the beginning. We are on a mission to empower retailers in the UK and globally, focusing on innovation and providing affordable, cutting-edge technology. We are excited about the future and committed to significantly impacting the global retail landscape.

Interviewer: Finally, any message you would like to share with our readers, particularly small to medium retailers?

Khaja Hussain: To small and medium retailers, the future is bright. Grozeo is here to support you, advocating for a level playing field where every retailer has the chance to succeed. Embrace technology, explore new possibilities, and remember, we are in this together. Together, we can redefine retail.

The introduction of Grozeo in the UK provides a glimmer of hope for retailers who are struggling to adapt to the digital age. Khaja Hussain, who leads the company, aims to transform the industry by making technology affordable and accessible to everyone. As Grozeo embarks on this new journey, it guarantees innovation and a dedication to creating a more diverse and dynamic retail ecosystem.

About Grozeo

Grozeo, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom and India, epitomises innovation and inclusivity within the retail technology sector. Positioned as a source of optimism for UK-based businesses of varying sizes, Grozeo aims to counterbalance the dominance of significant e-commerce entities by making advanced technology accessible to all. Its mission is democratising technology, ensuring that businesses, regardless of their financial limitations, have access to the latest tools and solutions. This initiative helps level the playing field, enabling smaller enterprises to compete and flourish in a digital-first market.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

