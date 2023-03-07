Indian Icon Awards 2023: Honoring Industry Leaders and Entrepreneurs

March 07, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

New Delhi (India), March 6: Pride India Awards is thrilled to announce the successful hosting of the first season of the Indian Icon Awards, which took place on 25 February at Shangri La Hotel in Namma Bengaluru. The event was a resounding success, with a diverse group of business leaders and industry experts coming together to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the business community.

Following the central theme of the award ceremony, around 75 winning businesses and entrepreneurs were acknowledged for their exceptional leadership, innovation, and growth in their respective industries. The prestigious event featured keynote speakers, award distribution by the chief guest, Bollywood celebrity Ms. Pooja Hegde, and networking opportunities for attendees to connect and share ideas.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the first edition of the Indian Icon Awards and to celebrate the achievements of so many talented and hardworking professionals from different sectors,” said Ms. Pooja Hegde.

The event was made possible by the support of elite sponsors and the dedication of the Pride India Awards team. The special credit goes to Mr. Vinaykumar, the leading and successful man behind the entire event.

“Celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and businesses has been especially meaningful to me as I know first-hand the challenges of pursuing one’s passions and dreams. The dedication, resilience and creativity it takes to build and grow a successful enterprise are admirable. It has been a privilege to recognize these exceptional individuals and companies, and I hope their achievements inspire others to pursue their ambitions.” Said Mr. Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, founder of the Pride India Awards & the Indian Icon Awards.

He added, “Our awards have presented an opportunity for recognition and a platform for businesses and individuals to socialize with industry leaders, get inspired, boost morale, and enhance their credibility in the competitive market. We will also continue our tradition of recognizing and promoting the industry’s most talented and innovative professionals through our subsequent editions.”

The Indian Icon Awards recipients were selected through a simple self-nomination and evaluation process, with a panel of impartial judges carefully reviewing each submission to determine the winners. The winners were announced during the ceremony and presented with their awards, which served as a symbol of their exceptional accomplishments.

The first winner of the first season of India Icon Awards presented by Pride India Awards was Sandpiper Visas and immigration Consultants for the Indian Iconic Firm of the year as the Emerging Leaders in Visa and Immigration Sevices following the second winner was Pro-TEAM Solutions Pvt. Ltd. as the Best Internal Audit Company of the year, the third winner was PREVENTIA WELLNESS as an Outstanding Contribution to Medical Science – Innovation in Practical Psychology, the Best Manufacturing Company of the year for Luxury and Lifestyle Tiling Solutions was MATRIX TILING SOLUTIONS, Anbaji Warehousing Solutions as the most Trusted Warehousing Solutions company of the year following winners was Basilicfly Studio Pvt Ltd. as Company of the year 2022 in Media Solutions,SCOPE as Indian Icon of the Year for Innovation in Unified Networking Platform (The Scope App) and Rifti Film Institute for the best Film and Acting Institute in Hyderabad, Abayat as the Stylish fashion Designer of the year, Dispute Resolution Hub as Indian Iconic for most Trusted Dispute Resolution provider of the year, Ontogen Digital as Young Entrepreneur of the year for Excellence in Digital Marketing, Holiday Regency as Indian Iconic Brand of the Year for Finest and Luxurious Five-Star Hotel – Holiday Regency, Hair Speak International as Best creative salon of the year, RU Cards as Indian Iconic startup of the Year for Leading Providers of the Prepaid Card Solutions, Himanshu Constructions for Most Trusted Construction Company in Gujarat, Socially Good as Indian Iconic Firm of the Year for being The Best Digital Marketplace for Global Social Impact, Ghatge Patil Industries Limited as Indian Icon of the Year for Outstanding Contribution to the Education and Research Sector with regards to AI & Machine Learning, iElektron as Indian Iconic Firm of the Year for Providing Excellent Technology for smart mobility applications, Scichip Robotics Private Limited for being Excellent in world-class Artificial Intelligence and robotics solutions for global healthcare, Infinity Mutual Fund & SIP as Indian Iconic Startup of the Year for Infinity Mutual fund , Manchi Baphe (A unit of KSSPL) as Indian Iconic Restaurant of the Year for Excellent Multi-Cuisine Buffet Restaurant, DROPS LUXURY BATHWARE INDIA as Best Luxury Bathware and Tiles brand of the year, Flamingo Celebrities World for Indian Iconic Film Institute of the Year, Growing Spaces for Outstanding and Promising Real Estate Company of the Year, WhyNEW for Most Trusted and promising Refurbished Laptop Seller in Bangalore, Croyez Immigration for Indian Iconic Immigration Consultants of the Year, YASHNEEL DEVELOPERS for Best Real Estate Developer in North Karnataka, MAG Store as the Most Iconic Artist of the Year 2023, Lathashree kempegowda for being the Best Dietician and Heath Coach in Bengaluru, Chitra Karunanidhi as the Women Personality of Year as Excellence in Private Banking Sector, Dr.Siddeswar Manoj from Visala Industries Limited as the Indian Icon of the year for Best Creative Director (Excellence into Creativity and Branding),Bhanu Sai Prathap as Indian Icon of the Year for providing Excellence in Web Development and Mr.Bhanu Sai Prathap from Mouri Tech Company, Arun Jegadeesh for the Excellence Contribution to IT Services, Prabhakaran Ragunathan for offering Excellence Contribution to Finance Management and Social Empowerment, Croyez Immigration as Indian Iconic Firm of the Year for Best Study Abroad Consultants, Prabhat Verma, from Merck Lifesciences as an Outstanding leader of the year for Excellence into Lifesciences, Mini Films for being Indian Icons of the year as Best Debut Producer & Entrepreneurs of the Year , Avira Diamonds for Best Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery of the year, Zeal Soft Systems Pvt Ltd as Indian Iconic IT Solutions Firm of the Year 2023 for Excellence in IT Solutions, Astute Venture as Indian Iconic Firm of the Year for Excellence in HR and Business Consulting solutions, Pigment Plus for Most Trusted Skin and Hair Clinic in Hyderabad, Precision Tapes and Sealants for Most Trusted Packaging Materials Manufacturers of the Year, iMartcus Learning for providing Best Program for Full Stack Development, Migratz Services as the Emerging Immigration Consultants of the year, Annam Tours and Travels for Best Tours and Travel Company of the year, Neelima as Indian Icon of the Year for providing Excellent contribution to Digital Strategies, Urvashi Sharma as Indian Icon of the Year for being Excellent in HR, IR/ER and Admin, Sukho Thai as Indian Iconic Spa of the Year for Excellence in Spa Services, O3 Event as Indian Iconic Event Management Company of the Year, Artist Connect for India’s Best Artist Management Platform, Myniwa as Indian Iconic Fastest Growing E-commerce Brand for Sustainable and Artisanal Products , BHIVE as Indian Iconic Coworkspace of the Year, Environmentalist for Indian Iconic Changemaker of the year, Creed Entertainment as Indian Iconic Lifestyle Luxury Brand Management Company of the year, Singer, Songwriter as the India’s Most Promising Artist of the Year , The Seher Band for India’s Pop Band of the Year, Sky Wave Aviation as Indian Iconic Aviation Technical Consultant of the Year, Rohit Murthy from AKB GROUP as Indian Iconic Businessman of the Year, Jyothi Malik as Indian Iconic Celebrity Manager of the year, Puranpoli Ghar for Indian Iconic Fastest Growing QSR Brand Of the year, Ingo Bikes for Indian Iconic E-bike of the year, Ecoverse as Indian Iconic Global Award for leading Environmental Care and Healthcare Company, Medical Palliative Clowning as Indian Iconic Bravehearts of the year, Pride Hotel Bangalore as Indian Iconic 4-Star Business Hotel of the year, Avench Systems Pvt Ltd as Emerging Embedded Software Company of the year, Coreyo for Best Courier And Cargo Solutions Company Of The Year, Dr. Mir Anwar Mohiuddin for being Best Social Worker Of The Year, Maclareen Consulting India as Emerging And Most Trusted Business Consulting Firm Of The Year, Raghavendra Hegde of Sandart as the Indian Iconic Artist Of The Year, Ebenus Design Solutions Private Limited as Emerging Company of the year for Engineering Services and Consultancy, Shravani Group as Indian Iconic Best PR House Of The Year, Sneha Abraham Sehgal for Best Female Sports Entrepreneur Of The Year and Keshav from Yuva Biosciences as Company of the Year for Innovation and Excellence into Mitochondrial Science to develop cosmeceuticals and pharmaceuticals to provide Youthfulness for Life!

Pride India Awards is India’s most significant award platform established to bring Indian business talents to the centre stage. Awarding professionals in diverse categories via a fair and impartial judging process, PIA serves as a prestigious platform for budding talents.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”