New Delhi (India), August 26: India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most attractive markets for the Information Technology (IT) industry. With its growing economy, vast talent pool, and supportive government policies, India has become a hotspot for IT companies and professionals worldwide. The reasons behind India’s prominence in the IT sector and how it continues to foster growth and innovation.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties:

In March 2023, an important agreement was signed at the Russian-Indian Business Forum between RUSSOFT, the Technological Sovereignty Export Association, and the Russian-Indian RISING Association. The primary objective of this agreement was to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology. This move opens up opportunities for technology exchange, knowledge transfer, and joint ventures, further solidifying India’s position as a global IT leader.

Demand for IT Professionals in India:

According to a report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), India’s IT and Business Process Management (BPM) industries were valued at US$194 billion in 2021, making a significant contribution to the country’s GDP. The report also highlighted that the industry employed over 4.5 million professionals, making it one of the largest employers in the country.

The demand for IT professionals is driven by the rapid digitization of various sectors, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and education. However, the industry has been facing a shortage of skilled talent to meet this rising demand. As per the NASSCOM report, the demand-supply gap in the IT sector is estimated to be around 600,000 professionals by 2024.

A leading recruiting agency representative stated, “The IT industry in India is experiencing a tremendous surge in demand for skilled professionals. The advent of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain has created a massive need for specialized talent in these domains.”

Attracting IT Specialists:

India’s IT industry is known for its remarkable contribution to the global tech workforce, accounting for approximately 55% of the world’s IT outsourcing services.

Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s “Silicon Valley,” is one of the top IT destinations in the country, attracting numerous multinational companies and startups.

India is also becoming a prominent hub for research and development in emerging technologies, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the IT sector.

Representatives from leading IT companies operating in India shed light on their strategies for attracting skilled professionals. According to a survey conducted by a leading IT recruitment agency, around 68% of IT companies in India actively recruit fresh graduates from universities. The remaining companies utilize the services of recruiting agencies, and may also post job openings through online platforms and social media channels.

The IT industry in India is known for offering competitive salary packages to attract and retain talent. On average, entry-level software developers can earn between INR 4 to 6 lakhs per annum, and salaries for experienced professionals can go up to INR 15 to 20 lakhs per annum or even more for specialized roles like data scientists and cyber security experts.

Training IT Personnel in India:

India boasts a robust education system that caters to the growing demand for IT professionals. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report for 2020–2021, there are more than 9,000 universities and over 40,000 colleges offering higher education in India. Among these, a significant number of institutions provide training in the fields of IT and computer science.

The AISHE report also highlighted that around 20% of total enrollments in higher education were in the field of engineering and technology, which includes IT-related programs. This indicates the immense popularity of IT courses among Indian students.

Furthermore, the emergence of online education platforms has further widened the accessibility of IT training in India. Many universities and institutions offer IT programs through online platforms, making it convenient for students to pursue higher education and upskill themselves.

Togliatti State University’s Online Education:

One exemplary option for obtaining an IT specialty is through Togliatti State University, established by the government of Russia, and its online education program. Nowadays, Togliatti State University (one of the 129 flagship universities in Russia) is training over 20,000 students, most of whom study online from Russia and 24 foreign countries. TSU participates in international engineering competitions and has received substantial government grants for scientific research and the development of new technologies in education. The university has strong partnerships in Russia and worldwide. That confirms its high international ranking.

The online project of higher education has been launched in universities since 2015 and turned out to be very successful. In this manner, in 2022, a new international project called NewGen University was created, which now offers an English-language online training program based especially for foreign students. NewGen University currently offers everyone the opportunity to get a bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering with its high-quality online training program that is designed with modern job market requirements. NewGen’s unique platform equips students with essential skills in various IT roles, including business analyst, QA engineer, DevOps engineer, network and system administrator, and DBMS administrator.

Moreover, Togliatti State University, with the NewGen University project, ensures that its online programs adhere to international standards, offering a high-quality education at a reasonable cost. This approach allows students to combine their studies with work and even secure internships at reputed international companies, enriching their portfolios with real-world experience. Online learning programs offer the most affordable and convenient method of obtaining a higher education. The price of an academic year at NewGen University is only $990, which is a substantially reduced cost compared with a full-time mode of study.

In conclusion, India’s IT industry has witnessed significant growth and emerged as a lucrative market for IT professionals globally. The country’s supportive policies, burgeoning talent pool, and international collaborations have contributed to its success. Initiatives like Togliatti State University’s online education further enhance India’s reputation as a thriving hub for IT specialists. As technology continues to evolve, India’s prowess in the IT sector is set to rise, attracting more opportunities and cementing its position as a global IT leader.

For more details, http://www.newgen.university/

