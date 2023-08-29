  • India’s IT industry is known for its remarkable contribution to the global tech workforce, accounting for approximately 55% of the world’s IT outsourcing services.
  • Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s “Silicon Valley,” is one of the top IT destinations in the country, attracting numerous multinational companies and startups.
  • India is also becoming a prominent hub for research and development in emerging technologies, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the IT sector.