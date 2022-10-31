I just want to ride my bike again……

October 31, 2022 19:09 IST

Master Yogesh (name changed to protect identity) was just another teenager who loved to ride his bike and play video games. His entire future lay ahead with all the starry aspirations and ambitions. He also happened to be the parent’s only child. He developed a painful swelling over the right shoulder, which started to rapidly increase in size. It started to severely restrict his daily activities and he was taken to a regional practitioner who prudently deemed it necessary to be managed at a well equipped cancer centre under a capable specialist.

He was then referred to Dr.Kishore B Reddy at the AMOR HOSPITALS, Hyderabad. The child was thoroughly evaluated and was diagnosed to be having Osteosarcoma of the right humerus (a cancer of the upper arm bone). Conventional treatment modalities like amputation would have rendered him without his dominant upper limb, which would have severely crippled his entire life. It was then decided upon that a limb salvage surgery by using a Mega prosthesis was the best option in his case. In his own innocent words, all the child wanted was that he be rid of the unsightly huge swelling over the shoulder so that he could get back to his friends. The D-day finally arrived and as the anxious family waited outside the operation theatre it required an extremely exacting surgery of five hours where in the tumor had to be completely removed while at the same time all the vital structures like the nerves and major vessels had to be preserved. Once the tumor was resected, the limb was reconstructed using a titanium prosthesis. In due course the child recovered and was then subjected to chemotherapy to complete the treatment.

Today Yogesh is free of his disease and a semblance of normalcy has returned to his life. He is not yet in a state to ride his bicycle, but is definitely on the right path.

Tumors of the bone and muscle need not always be subjected to amputations. With the advances in medical science coupled with quantum leaps in the field of prosthesis manufacturing and rapid strides in reconstructive surgical techniques, many limbs, which were hitherto banished to the guillotine, can now be realistically salvaged. However, it requires a well equipped center and a comprehensive team which would usually encompass an orthopedic surgeon specializing in cancer care, a reconstructive surgeon, a medical and oncologist and physiotherapists.

Dr Kishore B Reddy, MBBS, D.Ortho, MS (Ortho) FBST, DTB (Musculoskeletal Oncology), HOD Orthopedics & Orthopedic Oncology Surgeon

AMOR HOSPITALS,Kukatpally Y Junction , Near Balanagar Metro Station, Hyderabad.

Contact No: 90108 27279 , 040-6606 9999

 www.amorhospitals.com

