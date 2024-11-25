Hyderabad’s STAR Liver Institute: Affordable, Advanced Liver Care for All – Inaugurated by Shri S. S. Rajamouli Garu

Hyderabad, 23rd November 2024 – STAR Hospitals is proud to announce the official launch of the STAR Liver Institute at its Nanakramguda campus in Hyderabad. The institute, dedicated to advanced liver care and transplantation, was inaugurated today by Shri SS Rajamouli, renowned filmmaker and an icon of the Indian film industry, who graced the occasion with his presence and support.

The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director of STAR Hospitals Group, Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director of STAR Hospitals, Dr. Ravindranath, Mentor of the STAR Liver Institute, and Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Director & Lead Surgeon of the STAR Liver Institute, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman, Rainbow Children’s hospital. Together, they celebrated the inauguration of a facility that aims to set new standards in liver healthcare.

Rising Concerns Over Liver Health in Today’s World

In recent years, liver disease has become a alarming concern due to factors such as unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary behaviour, and the rising prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As a result, more individuals are facing liver-related diseases, many of which progress to end-stage liver failure, requiring life-saving liver transplants.

In fact, end-stage liver failure, due to cirrhosis, hepatitis, or liver cancer has become one of the most critical challenges in Indian healthcare. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in preventing liver diseases from progressing to the point where a transplant becomes the only option. However, many patients often fail to recognise liver problems until they reach advanced stages.

STAR Liver Institute’s Mission: Awareness, Early Diagnosis, and Affordable Care

The STAR Liver Institute aims to address this growing concern by raising awareness about the importance of liver health and educating people about the signs and symptoms of liver diseases. The institute focuses on promoting early diagnosis, lifestyle changes, and preventive care, encouraging the public to take proactive steps toward maintaining healthy liver function.

“We believe that educating the community about liver health and the risks associated with poor lifestyle choices is key to reducing the burden of liver disease in our country. At the STAR Liver Institute, we are committed to providing not only life-saving interventions but also educating people live healthier lives,” said Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, STAR Hospitals Group.

The STAR Liver Institute offers comprehensive services, including:

- Advanced diagnostics for liver diseases, including non-invasive tests for early detection

- Liver transplantation for patients suffering from end-stage liver failure

- Comprehensive care for chronic liver diseases like hepatitis, cirrhosis, and fatty liver

- Multidisciplinary treatment for liver, pancreatic and bile duct cancers with a focus on patient education and preventive measures

Affordable and Accessible Liver Care in Hyderabad

The STAR Liver Institute is dedicated to making liver care and transplantation services accessible to all, including those from underprivileged backgrounds. The hospital strives to provide high-quality care at affordable prices, ensuring that people in Hyderabad and beyond receive life-saving treatments without financial strain.

Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Director & Lead Surgeon of the STAR Liver Institute, emphasized, “Liver transplantation provides a new lease of life to patients with advanced liver disease. We now have the expertise and infrastructure to achieve exceptional outcomes with this procedure in the smallest of babies and the most elderly. Our aim is not just perform successful transplants but do it safely, ethically and at an affordable cost. We will empower families with the knowledge and resources needed to detect liver issues early and live healthier lives.

Dr. K. Ravindranath, the pioneer and father of liver transplantation in India and mentor to the STAR Liver Institute, stated, “We ignited the spark of liver transplantation in Hyderabad 24 years ago, at a time when only the super-rich could afford to travel to the West for this life-saving surgery. Today, with nearly 200,000 people needing liver transplants annually and only about 4,000 performed, the gap in access remains a critical challenge. At STAR Hospitals’ STAR Liver Institute, we want to rekindle that spark and ensure this treatment is available to everyone who needs it—so that no patient is denied the chance for a healthy future. Our mission is to bridge this gap with world-class care, dedicated specialists, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Emergency Number – 1800 1027 827

For more details, please visit: Star Hospitals

