Hyderabad’s Leading Humanitarian Sudha Reddy Features On The Inaugural South Magazine Cover Of HELLO! India

The Indian edition of the world’s number one celebrity magazine, HELLO! has finally launched its maiden South edition this month. Featuring the very suave and spirited Sudha Reddy as the cover star, the coveted glossy unveils the entrepreneur-philanthropist’s personal and professional milestone moments as they delve into her diverse journey as a housewife and career woman.

On the cover, Sudha Reddy is a perfect embodiment of glamour and grace as she flaunts an artfully moulded dress by Gaurav Gupta Couture. Exuding a heady mix of oomph and allure the fashionista is seen sporting classic signature diamond jewellery from Kishandas and Co and completes the glitzy look with a dramatic egg clutch by Judith Leiber Couture

Belonging to one of South India’s most influential families, Reddy, has come a long way—balancing life at home, while spearheading projects as the director of MEIL and her philanthropic efforts with the Sudha Reddy Foundation.The style, glamour and jet-set lifestyle she leads has cemented her position as a major mover and shaker in Hyderabad and beyond.

Reddy who is a name to reckon with in the social circles of the state of Telangana, having diligently worked towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society since the past decade is quoted saying to the glossy “Meeting Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and the Kardashians was a lot of fun at the Met Gala. The most I gelled with, though, was Gigi Hadid. She was great fun to hang out with, as was Rihanna—beauty with personality,”

In another social media post, the glossy highlights her innate passion for couture and quotes her, “When it comes to my day-to-day life, I can say that I live and breathe fashion. That is the reason I opted for a professional degree in the field — to understand the nuances of fashion from an expert eye. Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been drawn to the glamour,”

Hailed as one of India Inc’s most noteworthy do-gooders, Sudha Reddy propounds the inclusive microcosm of billionaires. Moving from ‘cheque philanthropy’ to ‘hands-on philanthropy’, the Sudha Reddy Foundation works towards causes of affordable healthcare and accessible education. She currently is a director of Megha Group Of Industries and was recently felicitated with the coveted ‘Champions of Change’ award by the Telangana government. With a commitment and vision to continually pledge out of her personal wealth, she handed over grants to two charities viz. ‘Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation’ and ‘Breast Cancer Research Foundation’ in Paris with Elizabeth Hurley in attendance. She was the only Indian and first Hyderabad origin celebrity to be invited to the iconic Met Gala ball in 2021.