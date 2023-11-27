How to Help Your Child Excel in Math at Primary School?

November 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Mathematics is a crucial subject in the educational journey of any child, especially during their formative years aka in primary school. The skills and concepts learned in this early stage not only lay the groundwork for future academic success but also for real-world problem-solving. However, maths can be a challenging subject for many children.

As parents, you play an essential role in supporting your child’s maths education. Here’s how you can help your child excel in maths during their primary school years.

Understanding the Math Curriculum in Singapore

Maths in primary school in Singapore like One World International School, is taught with core focus on problem-solving. The curriculum is designed not only to teach children the basics of mathematics but also to develop critical thinking skills. This approach has contributed to the impressive performance of Singapore’s students in international assessments like the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

The Curriculum’s Design: Singapore’s primary maths curriculum focuses on developing a deep understanding of core concepts through a concrete-pictorial-abstract (CPA) learning sequence. This method helps children visualise and solve problems more effectively.

Application in Daily Life: Maths in the Singapore curriculum is not just about numbers; it involves applying mathematical concepts to real-world situations. This not only makes learning more interesting but also shows the practical utility of maths.

Understanding the Importance of Mathematics

Mathematics is everywhere, from calculating monthly expenses to measuring ingredients for a recipe. It is the cornerstone of logical reasoning and testament to human progress:

Purpose in Daily Life: Mathematics equips children with skills to solve problems they’ll encounter daily, whether it’s splitting a bill or deciding how much time they have left to play before bedtime.

Career Prospects: Many professions, such as engineering, finance, and even architecture, demand a solid foundation in mathematics.

Cognitive Development: Tackling mathematical problems enhances critical thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Financial Literacy: From an early age, mathematics assists in understanding the value of money, budgeting, and saving, which are vital skills in today’s economic landscape.

Creativity: Contrary to popular belief, mathematics can stimulate creativity. Presenting multiple methods to solve a single problem encourages innovative thinking and discovering novel solutions.

Communication Skills: Mathematics teaches precision and clarity, which are essential when conveying complex ideas or arguments. Understanding mathematical principles can help in presenting information logically and convincingly.

Practical Tips to Support Math Learning

There’s more to learning maths than just school lessons. Here’s how you can reinforce mathematical concepts at home:

Create a Conducive Study Environment: Reserve a quiet, well-lit space for your child to study without distractions.

Use Everyday Scenarios: Introduce maths concepts during shopping trips, cooking, or even while travelling. Ask questions like, ‘If we buy two of these toys, how much will it cost?’

Integrate Technology: Explore apps and online resources that align with the primary school curriculum.

Board Games and Puzzles: Utilise board games like Monopoly or mathematical puzzles such as Sudoku. These can enhance numerical skills while making learning fun and engaging.

Consistent Practice: Regularly review and practice problems, ensuring concepts are understood and not merely memorised. Routine practice can solidify their grasp of topics.

Encourage Group Study: Organise or encourage group study sessions with peers. Explaining concepts to friends or discussing solutions can enhance understanding and boost confidence in the subject.

Establishing a Positive Attitude

It’s vital to foster a positive outlook towards mathematics from an early age:

Shift the Mindset: Help your child see mistakes as learning opportunities rather than failures.

Stay Involved: Show genuine interest in your child’s homework or school projects. Praise their efforts, which can boost their confidence.

Use Real-life Examples: Relate concepts to everyday situations, such as grocery shopping or cooking. This demonstrates that maths isn’t just a school subject but is relevant and useful in real-life scenarios.

Encourage Curiosity: If your child asks maths-related questions, delve into them together. If they’re curious about a topic not yet covered in school, explore introductory concepts. This proactive approach can foster a genuine love for the subject.

Exploring the IB Program’s Approach to Mathematics

The International Baccalaureate, IB program, notably prevalent in Singapore, offers a fresh and holistic perspective on the teaching and learning of mathematics. Rather than just focusing on rote memorisation, the program delves deep into ensuring students truly comprehend the underlying principles:

Inquiry-based Approach: The IB program fosters curiosity. It encourages students to be inquisitive, prompting them to question, explore, and discover mathematical concepts independently. This approach ensures that learners not only understand the ‘how’ but also the ‘why’ behind mathematical methods.

Interdisciplinary Learning: A standout feature of the IB program in Singapore is its interdisciplinary nature. Mathematics isn’t taught in isolation; instead, it is integrated seamlessly with other disciplines. This holistic approach aids students in understanding the interconnectedness of knowledge across different subjects.

Emphasise Real-world Applications: One of the many ways the IB program excels is its alignment of mathematical problems with real-world scenarios. By making learning contextual, it becomes more engaging, relevant, and memorable for students.

Conceptual Understanding: The program places great emphasis on deep conceptual understanding. This means students go beneath the surface of mathematical operations to grasp the foundational concepts that underlie them.

Global Contexts: The IB curriculum ensures students explore mathematics within various international contexts, promoting global-mindedness. This ensures that while they become proficient in mathematical techniques, they also develop an appreciation for the subject’s global significance and diverse applications.

Seeking Additional Support

Every child’s learning journey is unique, and at times, they might encounter challenges that may seem too tough to handle alone. If your child is facing difficulties in grasping certain mathematical concepts or methods, it’s essential to acknowledge these struggles and consider getting external help.

Group Study: Group study sessions can be immensely beneficial. By discussing complex topics or problems, students can learn from one another, share diverse perspectives, and even teach their peers. This way of learning can cement their understanding of mathematical concepts. Collaborative learning also fosters a sense of community and teamwork, making the process more enjoyable and less isolating.

Online Resources: Many online platforms and resources are tailored for learners. Websites, apps, and video tutorials can offer interactive and engaging ways to understand challenging topics.

Math Workshops and Camps: There are various workshops and camps dedicated to mathematics. Such environments immerse students in a world of numbers, allowing them to explore, experiment, and enhance their skills in a fun, relaxed setting.

Mathematics is an integral part of a child’s education, especially in the early stages of primary school. By implementing the mentioned tips and understanding the nuances of programs, you can provide invaluable support, ensuring your child not only excels in maths but also develops a genuine appreciation for the subject.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”