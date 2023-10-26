How to Hatch Eggs in a Chicken Incubator?

October 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

What Needed to Hatch Chicken Eggs in an Incubator?

It usually takes 21 days from when an egg is placed in the chicken incubator to when the chick hatches – although sometimes it can take a day or two more.

If you have a chicken incubator with a fan, the acceptable temperature range is 99-100°F, with the ideal temperature being 99.5°. If your chicken incubator has no fan, you should maintain a temperature of 100-101°F.

For the first 18 days, you should aim to keep the humidity at around 45-55% – and for the last three days, it should be increased to 60-65%. However, humidity can sometimes be hard to control, and if it fluctuates slightly, it’s not such a big issue.

Chicken Incubators for Hatching Eggs

A vast range of chicken incubator is available, from budget options costing around $50 to top-end ones that may set you back a couple of thousand dollars – or you can even make your own.

However, at the most basic level, a chicken incubator needs to allow you to control the humidity and the temperature, and some will also turn the eggs automatically for you.

At the very least, you will need an accurate thermometer to monitor the temperature and a hygrometer to monitor the humidity.

Before you start to Hatch Chicken Eggs in an Incubator

Before you start, you need to prepare your chicken incubator by disinfecting it. Wash it with a 10% bleach solution and then wash it again with soapy water before leaving it to dry.

Once the chicken incubator has dried, turn it on and leave it for at least 24 hours before you put the eggs in. This will allow it to reach optimal temperature and humidity, and you will also be able to check that it’s working correctly.

You’ll also need to source your fertilized eggs.

If you already have a flock of hens and a rooster, the eggs will likely be fertilized, so you can use those.

If not, you can obtain them from a local farmer or hatchery, or you can have them shipped to you.

If you aren’t ready to incubate them immediately, they can be safely stored for up to 10 days at a temperature of around 55-60°F – but don’t put them in the refrigerator or they will die.

It goes without saying that if you have no rooster, the eggs your hens lay won’t be fertilized – and nor will the ones you buy from a grocery store.

Finally, choose a place for the chicken incubator where the temperature won’t fluctuate or be disturbed by children or pets – and you’re ready to begin.

Hatch Eggs in a Chicken Incubator (Step by Step)

Day 1 – Setting the eggs

The first step is to set the eggs. To do this, check that the temperature and humidity parameters are correctly set and then simply place the eggs in the chicken incubator.

You should place the eggs on their side with the pointed end towards the bottom and the fat end towards the top – although, in some chicken incubators with automated turners, eggs need to be placed on their sides.

If you stored the eggs before placing them into the chicken incubator, allow them to return to a temperature of around 70-75°F before starting or they may crack when placed in the chicken incubator, killing the embryo.

Days 1-17 – Turning the eggs

For the first 17 days, you’ll need to monitor the temperature and humidity of the chicken incubator and make corrections to maintain the correct parameters.

If you don’t have an automatic egg turner, you’ll also need to turn them, as described above.

A good tip – and standard best practice – is to mark an O on one side of the egg and an X on the other. You should use a pencil to do this, not a pen. This will help you keep track of which ones you’ve turned.

When turning eggs, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly or wear gloves to avoid getting oil or germs from your skin on the eggs. Eggs are porous, and you can easily contaminate them and damage the embryo.

During this period, you should only open the chicken incubator when necessary to avoid altering the temperature and humidity.

Days 7 and 14 – Candling

An optional but recommended step is to “candle” the eggs, which involves shining a bright light on them to check the development of the embryo.

This can be done at any point, but the best times to do it are days 7 and 14 because this will give you a clear indication of what’s going on inside the egg.

If all is well, on day 7 you will see a dark spot with some blood vessels connected to it – and on day 14, you will see lots of blood vessels, but it will be hard to see through the egg.

If, when you candle an egg, you find that it is clear and appears empty, it means that the embryo didn’t develop. If you find a red blood ring, it means the embryo has died.

In both cases, you should discard the egg to prevent it from exploding and contaminating the others.

Days 18-20 – Lockdown

When you reach day 18, you should increase the humidity level in the chicken incubator to 60-65%. From this point, the chicks are almost fully formed and are getting ready to emerge. You shouldn’t open the chicken incubator again until they are all fully hatched.

Day 21 – Hatching time

On day 21, some of the eggs may start to move, and eventually, the chicks will begin to emerge.

Hatching takes a lot of effort. Often a chick will poke a hole in the eggshell and then rest for up to 12 hours before continuing to allow its lungs to become used to breathing outdoor air.

Once they are all out of their eggs, you can reduce the temperature to around 95°F.

Wait until all the chicks are fully hatched and dry before you open the chicken incubator. Hatching can take up to 24 hours, although around five or six is usual.

It’s ok to leave hatched chicks in the chicken incubator without food for up to 24 hours while they wait for their siblings to join them.

After this, you should move all the hatched chicks to the brooder where they will have access to food and water.

You can leave unhatched eggs for another day or two – but if all the other chicks have emerged, it’s unlikely the remaining eggs will hatch since eggs tend to hatch all at once.

You can also candle unhatched eggs to see if there’s a living chick inside.

