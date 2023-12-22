  1. A yearly maintenance fee is to be paid by investors every year.
  2. Every debit of your Demat account is subject to a fee.
  3. There is a fee associated with requesting a hard copy of your Demat holding or a hard copy of your transaction.
  4. If DRF(Dematerialisation Request Form) is denied, you must pay the cost of your Debit Instructions slip DIS or Demat Request form.
  5. Additionally, some DPs charge for the electronic conversion of physical share certificates.
  6. If the value of your BSDA account is more than INR 50,000, there will be no AMC fee, and if the value of our holding is less than INR 50,001 to INR 2,00,000, the AMC fee will be INR 100.
  7.  A zero AMC Demat account is also provided by some DPs, which waive AMC charges.