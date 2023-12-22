December 22, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

India’s stock market has completely transformed from a physical share trading system to an electronic one. The first step for an investor to invest in the stock market is to hold shares electronically, requiring a dematerialised asset account and trading account. In addition to shares, a Demat account may have many different types of instruments like debt securities, government bonds, exchange-traded funds, ETFs or Mutual Funds that can be held.

If you purchase stock in a company, the same will be transferred to your Demat account, just like any bank account. If you place a sale order, the stocks will be deducted from the Demat account. Three types of Demat accounts exist: regular Demat accounts, repatriate Demat accounts and non-repatriable Demat accounts.

If you want to deal in stocks, it is mandatory to open demat account. This article will guide choosing the best demat account for stock trading.

Steps to Choose the Best Demat Account

To select the best Demat account for stock trading, follow the tips and steps below.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The Basic Services Demat Account

The Securities and Exchange Board of India requires all deposit participants to provide investors with the basic services of the Demat account, BSDA. As the Basic Services Demat Account offers some of the fundamental services at a lower cost, it constitutes one of the best Demat accounts in India. The option to use these no-frills or simple Demat accounts is open to individual investors.

2. Charges on the Demat Account

The Demat account fees and DP price point are key factors to be considered when selecting the perfect Demat account in combination with many other factors. Therefore, it is important to know which DP does not charge a fee for opening a Demat account and which has a high fee for the same. You should be well aware of these charges as these Demat charges play a significant part in your overall return.

Some of the common Demat charges are as follows.

A yearly maintenance fee is to be paid by investors every year. Every debit of your Demat account is subject to a fee. There is a fee associated with requesting a hard copy of your Demat holding or a hard copy of your transaction. If DRF(Dematerialisation Request Form) is denied, you must pay the cost of your Debit Instructions slip DIS or Demat Request form. Additionally, some DPs charge for the electronic conversion of physical share certificates. If the value of your BSDA account is more than INR 50,000, there will be no AMC fee, and if the value of our holding is less than INR 50,001 to INR 2,00,000, the AMC fee will be INR 100. A zero AMC Demat account is also provided by some DPs, which waive AMC charges.

3. The Interface Between Broking and Banking

The interface between your broker and the bank account should also be one of the criteria for selecting a suitable Demat account. Seamless trading software and a correct connection between your bank account and trading and Demat accounts are essential for online trading. The investors may avail themselves of the options for added convenience: two-in-one or three-in-one. The latter serves as a link between your trading, Demat, and bank accounts. Brokers who hold group banking licences offer this service. Money can be transferred into and out of the trading account and a link to Demat accounts via this two-in-one account.

4. Data Analytics

Data Protection Providers provide a wide range of online data Analytics, such as Real Time Valuations, Direct Call to Action Requests for Trade Clients, etc. External factors that have a major impact on the performance of its share, for example, Social and Economic trends within the economy, all contribute to decision-making. An important criterion for choosing the best Demat account in India is services such as data analysis.

Conclusion

Before opening an online Demat account, it is important to consider a number of factors. The Demat account you open must have a reputation for providing high-quality services, secure transitions, and minimal client complaints. It is a safe way to trade through the assistance of flexible Depository Participants. BlinkX trading app provides you with a single all-in-one account through which you can buy and sell multiple securities online at any time from anywhere, offering the accounts that best suit each investor’s needs.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.