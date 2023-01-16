How to Check Your Asian Ancestry?

January 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Tracing one’s ancestry can be a complex and challenging process, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. If you are an Asian, you are from the most populous group on the planet and make up more than four billion people, and China and India alone account for almost half of the Asian population.

Asian ancestry specifically refers to people living in Southeast Asia, the Far East, and the Indian Subcontinent. Those focusing on Asian ancestries possibly explore their roots in countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong, North and South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan, Macau, Burma, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and others.

The DNA testing market industry is set to explode globally, particularly in Asia, where most of the world’s population lives. If you’re interested in understanding your Asian ancestry, there are several steps you can take to learn more about your family history and heritage.

● DNA Testing : DNA testing is another way to learn about your ancestry. With a DNA test, you can discover your ethnic and regional origins, learn about relatives you never knew you had, and gain a deeper understanding of your family history. Look for the best DNA test for south Asian ancestry for authentic results and outcomes. Several companies, such as 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and MyHeritage, offer DNA testing services.

● Research online : Many genealogy websites, such as Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org, can be used to search for information about your ancestors. These websites have databases of birth, marriage, and death records, as well as census records, immigration records, and other historical documents that can help you learn more about your ancestors.

● Visit archives : Visit an archive of your local area, the National Archive and Records Administration, or the Family History Library, where you can access vital records, military records, and immigration records. They might also have helpful staff that can guide your search.

● Talk to your relatives : The best place to start is with the people who know your family history best - your relatives. Ask your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins about your family history. Ask about your ancestors’ names and locations and note any significant events or stories in your family history.

● Join online communities : There are many online communities of people who are interested in genealogy and family history. Joining one of these communities can give you access to other people who are researching their Asian ancestry, as well as to resources and tools that can help you in your own research.

● Hire a professional Genealogist : If you have hit a dead-end in your research and you still haven’t found the information you need, consider hiring a professional genealogist. They will have the expertise and access to resources that can help you trace your Asian ancestry.

● Explore your culture : Finally, don’t forget that knowing your ancestry is about more than just names and dates - it’s about understanding your culture and heritage. Look for events, festivals, and traditions specific to your ancestry; you can learn the stories, customs, and practices passed down through your family.

It’s important to remember that genetic DNA testing is a growing global market and an ongoing process. Keep in mind that tracing your ancestry is a process that takes time and patience. Not all records and information about our ancestors are available, and even when it is, it might not be possible to confirm it. But with a little research and the help of others, you can learn more about your Asian ancestry and gain a greater understanding of your family history and heritage. At the same time quality and detail of the ancestry testing is essential.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”