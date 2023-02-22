  • First open the Email Checker by TrickyScoop on your browser.
  • In the tool’s search bar, enter the email address that you want to verify.
  • Click on the “Check” or “Verify” button to initiate the email verification process.
  • The email checker tool will now analyze the email address that you entered. It will check for syntax errors, domain validity, and email account existence.
  • Once the verification process is complete, the email checker tool will display the results. It will indicate whether the email address is valid, invalid, or risky.