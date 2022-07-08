The social media platform Instagram boasts over 1.2 billion users worldwide (as of 2021). With an audience this large, there are various benefits for brands, businesses, and individuals using Instagram as a marketing platform.

Instagram engagement through views, comments, and likes increases account interaction and your visibility, so buying views has its benefits. You can increase your activity and engagement with current followers with more page views. Ultimately, this impacts your bottom line of scoring brand deals and building trust and credibility with your audience, particularly if you’re an aspiring influencer.

But how do you buy Instagram views, and which websites should you trust for this purchase? We’re here to cover the top sites from which to buy instant and organic Instagram views and how to buy them.

How To Buy Instagram Views | Top 5 Sites (Instant and Organic) These websites are reputable places to purchase Instagram views. These sites will help get Instagram views to increase your visibility in a safe, risk-free way.

Likes.io Likes.io gives you real followers, engagement, views, and growth. Their easy-to-navigate website allows you to buy views, likes, auto likes, and followers.

Their promise to users? Instant likes, follows, and views within minutes of buying. They also offer 24/7 support and guaranteed refunds if you are unsatisfied with your purchase. Their packages include deals such as:

500 high-quality views for $2

10,000 high-quality views for around $20

50,000 high-quality views for approximately $75

Your purchase includes guaranteed instant delivery, real active followers, lifetime refills, and speedy delivery. You are not even required to enter your password!

Buy Instagram views from Likes.io

Followers.io Followers.io focuses on the transparency of its brand. All their views, likes, and followers are real and active accounts, so you do not need to worry about bots and can authentically grow your account.

Their packages include deals such as:

High-quality views starting at $1.87

Premium quality views starting at $3

Their strategy is targeted and uses real users to increase your engagement and grow your following on Instagram.

Stormlikes.net Stormlikes.net provides real followers, likes, views, and comments for users who enter their profile details through their website. You can select the post you want more likes or views on so Stormlikes knows which one to target.

You should see results with Stormlikes right away. Stormlikes offers Instagram services and provides likes, views, and followers on Facebook, Spotify, TikTok, Soundcloud, and Twitch. They also have plenty of five-star reviews! Their packages include deals such as:

500 views for $2

1,000 views for $2.99

2,500 views for $4.99

5,000 views for $7.99

Social-viral.com Highlighted in publications such as Men’s Journal, Los Angeles Magazine, Herald Net, Juneau Empire, and Digital Trends, Social-viral’s services offer likes, views, and followers to match your organic traffic on Instagram to build your online presence. Their packages include deals such as:

500 views for $2.21

2,500 views for $7

10,000 views for $25

20,000 views for $49.97

Follower Packages Follower Packages tracks the number of plays and views on their homepage, and the results are impressive. They also acknowledge that Instagram is one of the most challenging platforms to grow, so they offer comprehensive and varied packages that drive results.

They also claim that many celebrities, vloggers, and influencers use their sites to grow their following. Their packages include deals such as:

1,000 views for $4

2,500 views for $7

10,000 views for $25

25,000 views for $50

How to Buy Instagram Views Sites like our top five picks above make it easy to buy Instagram views. In most cases, you’ll navigate to one of the sites above and browse the various packages they offer for buying Instagram views.

Pick the package that you think will work best for your needs. If you’re not concerned about growing a huge following right away, you can probably pick one of the smaller, more affordable packages. If you already have a large account and want to skyrocket your popularity, select one of the pricier options for a higher view count.

Next, you will most likely have to enter basic Instagram profile information such as your Instagram handle, current number of followers, and any specific posts you’d like promoted.

Finally, you will submit your payment and watch as your Instagram view count grows before your eyes!