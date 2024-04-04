How to become a pilot? Make Your Dream to Fly High Come True

April 04, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Many children in India grow up dreaming of being a pilot. However, most of them don’t act on this dream on time, don’t know which subjects matter to them, or feel confused about pursuing this career.

However, if you’re confused but dedicated towards this dream, let’s dive right in!

1. Research about the different options

You can become a pilot in India in two ways. Research on both career choices, eligibility criteria, written exams, and medical exams to finalize which path you want to choose.

a. Civil Aviation

This is to become a commercial pilot. You’ll fly aircrafts and helicopters for business purposes – flying passengers and cargo flights. You might also fly for evacuation or rescue operations or traffic monitoring.

Eligibility

You must have a higher secondary certificate (HSC) and physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects. If you don’t have HSC, enroll in an open school to complete a course on these subjects.

b. Indian Defence Forces

This is to become an air force or fighter pilot, i.e., you’ll serve the nation. Upon selection, you’ll be trained to fly bombers, fighter jets, transport planes, and future strategic tanker aircraft for the Indian Defence Forces.

Eligibility

You can work on this career after HSC or graduation with some additional requirements. Look up the official website to know the latest requirements.

2. Ensure you’re medically and physically fit

While getting your license, you’ll need to clear some medical tests. Research all the medical tests you need to clear. Some requirements are:

a. Height and Correlated Weight

You need to be at least 152 cm tall to be a pilot. Ensure you meet the height standards. Look up the Indian Air Force height and weight standards for men and women.

Solution:

Work out effectively to stay in the required weight range. Eat healthy and follow a healthy bedtime routine.

b. Optimal Vision

As a pilot, you can wear contact lenses, but not spectacles. You must have 6/6 vision in one eye and up to 6/9 vision in another eye to get licensed. But it’s best if you get a 6/6 or 20/20 vision in both eyes for higher chances of success in this career.

Solution:

If there’s any refractive error in your eyes, it’s high time to get an eye check up at the hospital .

Besides LASIK and SMILE, there are several newest generations of vision correction surgeries available, including SILK and Contoura Vision which provides 6/5 supervision, and EVO Visian ICL which corrects high numbers.

Don’t wait for too long to get the surgery. Book an appointment now and enjoy a quick recovery.

3. Enhance some skills

Even if you’re in school right now, start working on these skills:

a. Communication

In the aviation sector, English is the primary language. So, learn to speak fluently. The best way out is to watch English movies and series. It will help you actually think in English and get the hang of pronouncing words the right.

You can also enrol in spoken English classes.

b. Pressure Handling

Note: This is not about handling atmospheric pressure at a high altitude.

Pilots often come across challenging circumstances. To deal with them effectively, learn to truly stay calm. You must be able to calmly make important decisions under pressure.

c. Mathematics

Calculations and mental maths are part of a pilot’s daily life. So, practice mathematics regularly and improve while you still have time!

4. Select the Right Flying School

If you want to become a civil aviation pilot, research different aviation schools both in your district and across India. Aim for a flying school recognized by DGCA. Otherwise, you may struggle to get the required licenses.

You must also check the fee structure and course duration. Based on age, experience, and requirements, the courses vary. Make sure you choose the right course. If necessary, consult with the flying school directly.

To pursue a career as an Air Force or fighter pilot, you need to apply for exams and enroll in the Air Force Academy. Log in to their website to learn more details about courses and fees.

5. Apply for Licence and Clear the Written and Medical Exams

Here’s a brief explanation of the top exams for an aviation career.

Civil Aviation Pilots

Student Pilot Licence (SPL)

You must pass this DGCA-conducted written and oral examination to apply to any DGCA-recognized flying school. This license is required both for flying training and flying.

Eligibility

At least 16 years or older

Completed senior secondary certification (SSC)

Medical fitness

No flying experience required

Private Pilot License (PPL)

In the PPL exam, you have to appear for DGCA-conducted written tests (on air navigation, air regulation, aircraft and engines, and aviation meteorology) and flying tests. The license lets you fly passenger/cargo aircraft without any compensation.

Eligibility

Above 17 years old

Must meet all SPL requirements

Some hours of flying experience required

Commercial Pilot License (CPL)

This is another DGCA-conducted written exam on air navigation, air regulation, aircraft and engines, aviation meteorology, signals, and radiotelephone. The license allows you to fly commercial aircraft and become a professional pilot.

Eligibility

At least 18 years old

Meet all PPL criteria

Specific hours of flying experience required

Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL)

This is a compulsory exam to fly with airlines.

Eligibility

Above 21 years old

Specific hours of flying experience required

Must have senior CPL licence

Air Force Pilots

National Defence Academy (NDA)

Clearing the NDA exam is required to enroll in the academy. The exam tests your general aptitude and mathematics skills.

Combined Defence Service Examinations (CDSE)

Appear for CDSE (conducted by UPSC) after graduation followed by Service Selection Board (SSB exam) for recruitment in IMA, AFA, OTA, and INA. It tests your skills in the English language, general knowledge, and mathematics.

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)

This exam (conducted by the Short Service Commission) is conducted to recruit ground staff and flying branches of the Indian Air Force. It examines your reasoning, numerical ability, verbal ability, general awareness, and military aptitude.

If you become a pilot through this exam, you can only serve 14 years in the Air Force.

Entry through National Cadet Corps (NCC)

You can apply to this exam only if you’re

A graduate with 60% score

Have been an NCC society member

Have a certificate of Air Wing Senior Division C

Note: If you have an A or B division certificate, you don’t need to appear for a written exam. You can directly apply for an SSB interview.

6. Get the required experience and medical exam

Get all the required licence and experience (flying hours) to progress in your career. Clear your medical examinations according to DGCA and Indian Defence Forces rules. Once you get your fitness certificate, seek employment.

Conclusion

Follow these steps diligently, focus on your academic performance, watch your health, and be dedicated to your goals. Lastly, take all the help you need to clear the examination and fly high!

