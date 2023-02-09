February 09, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Are you familiar with YouTube Shorts? It’s a new feature of YouTube. Shorts has quickly become one of YouTube’s most popular sections. Over 40 billion videos are seen daily on Shorts, and 2 billion people consume short-form content.

This service could help generate income. But before making money, you must follow all rules and regulations that YouTube sets. This article will discuss the big picture of these alterations and how much YouTube Shorts make.

What Are The New Rules of YouTube shorts to Earn Money?

YouTube Shorts is a short video that must be up to one minute or 15 seconds. You need a YouTube account and a smartphone to make YouTube shorts. You must put copyright pass music in your YouTube Shorts.

Here are some of the new restrictions on Youtubers creating short videos:

Your video should be at most 15 seconds.

Copyrighted music and other material cannot be used in videos without authorisation.

Making vulgar material is not permitted in uploaded videos.

Videos are not allowed to be violent or harassing in any way.

Fraud and misrepresentation through videos are strictly forbidden.

All videos must be appropriate for all audiences and not include any offensive material as per YouTube’s community rules.

The regulations for Youtube Shorts are essentially the same as those for regular YouTube videos, with the only natural variation being the shorter duration of the films. While we want our users to experiment and have fun with this new tool, we also need them to follow some simple rules and principles so that everyone may use it safely and positively.

How Much Do YouTube Shorts Make?

You can earn between $100 and $10,000 from your YouTube Shorts if you have engaging videos and enough YouTube views. Your earnings will be based on how popular your videos are and those of other artists on the site who may or may not be in your speciality.

Therefore, it is essential to know how to win over the algorithm angels and increase your chances of receiving an invitation to the fund:

Make use of popular music.

Be sure to label your post with the hashtag #shorts.

Put up your videos and remove all watermarks.

Experiment with various video lengths.

Experiment with multiple styles of video.

Use the ‘polls’ feature on your channel to your advantage.

Keeping up a consistent schedule of content uploads and promotion should allow your YouTube Shorts videos to generate revenue.

Now, how do you withdraw your money from your YouTube channels? Here is the process for claiming your money:

First, you must connect your account with your Google AdSense account. Of course, you must agree with all of YouTube’s rules and regulations.

When you have a Shorts bonus to claim, YouTube will notify you via email between the 7th and 10th of every month.

You may claim this till the month’s 25th.

On the 22nd and 27th of the following month, Google AdSense deposits your bonus.

Is YouTube Shorts profitable?

YouTube wasn’t part of the YPP’s official revenue scheme before 2023. Therefore, there was no way to monetize YouTube Shorts. But, YouTube Shorts Fund provided $100 to the top video makers.

In 2023, YouTube will make it accessible for all to earn revenue from Shorts. This is because YouTube has implemented a new revenue-sharing mechanism for Shorts instead of the YouTube Shorts Monetization Fund.

However, to qualify for the YPP, you must fulfil specific criteria. As the YPP includes YouTube Shorts, the requirements are:

Earn a total of 4,000 hours of YouTube viewing time over a year and one thousand subscribers.

Collect ten million public YouTube Shorts hits and one thousand subscribers in 90 days.

You must be 18 or older.

As part of YouTube’s Partner Program, your Shorts must follow all of YouTube’s regulations, including content, social ethics, and conditions of service.

You are not permitted to have any strikes or offences of YouTube’s Community Guidelines currently active on your channel.

So, as a Shorts maker is only possible if you are uploading long-form films and reaching milestones. Furthermore, there is no way to monetize short, vertical content via advertising.

Do You Need a Million Views or Subscribers to Make Money from YouTube Shorts?

YouTube Shorts may be monetized with 1,000 subscribers. But to qualify, you must have at least 10,000,000 genuine Shorts views during the last 90 days. Isn’t it huge to reach??? Ads may be activated on your Shorts videos if you match those requirements, and you’ll get 45% of the ad income after YouTube takes its cut.

Conclusion

In the end, now you are clear about the ins and outs of YouTube Shorts. YouTube shorts are not different from TikTok or Instagram Reels. As it is a new feature, most YouTube bloggers attract to it.

After reading my article, I hope you apply the above feature to your YouTube Shorts to earn revenue.

