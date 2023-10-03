How Bharatsthali is Bringing Sustainable Fashion Back

October 03, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Bharatsthali brings you a diverse array of handloom fabrics directly from weavers. If you are tired of wearing machine looms or want to go creative with your style, you are in the right place! Whether you are a dressmaker, have a boutique of your own or love to style your own clothes, India’s exclusive handloom Banarasi sarees has something to offer to every handloom enthusiast. The fabrics are directly sourced from the weavers and this is why are made available to you at a reasonable price by the yard. From ajrakh to Madhubani print, from kalamkari cotton to tussar silk and from linen fabric to Banarasi silk saree, Bharatsthali has the best collection of colourful Indian handloom fabric in solid colours and prints at the best rates!

Bunkar Kendra Society is Giving personal styling in Silk Sarees

When you shop Indian fabrics , there is no stopping to it! You can use these fabrics to jazz up your home or to upgrade your wardrobe. Want a jumpsuit in raw silk, why not just order the fabric and get it stitched the way you want- with the perfect seam length and shoulder strap? Have your eyes on Lucknow chikan salwar suit but don’t like the readymade pattern, get the fabric and have it your way! The handloom fabric collection at Bharatsthali sorts out every need ranging from fashion designing to home furnishing and for every occasion, from casual to formal! If stores fail to meet your expectations or your vision of power dressing and personal style is nothing that you can find on the racks, it is time to take the matters in your hands! Head to Bharatsthali and navigate through a handpicked collection of fabrics .

Besides plain fabric, Bharatsthali also host a variety of embroidery fabrics, sequinned fabrics, brocade, tie and dye fabric, cutwork fabric and dyeable fabrics. The fabrics are sold by the yard. The fair-trade market policy allows us to sell fabric at reasonable prices. Silk Mark India has certified our Banarasi silk sarees and fabrics, which is a quality assurance label awarded to only authentic and purest of silk fabric.

Come through Bharatsthali and enter the fascinating world of stories that take you to the uncharted territories of India! A fabric tells you the story of mythical India and is reminiscent of the bond that humans share with the Universe. It is a tale of the immense power possessed by a mortal being to make the myths and legend of India perpetual, popular and pertinent. Each fold and twirl of a fabric bears a blaring testimony to the efforts and legacy of India’s now forgotten corners. And not to mention, the collaborative intelligence of the human mind and the subliminal human touch over machines.

What makes Bharatsthali a one-of-a-kind Banarasi Saree Store?

Bharatsthali is an ethically conscious company. Pushing forward the handloom Banarasi saree fabrics and products, promoting Indian artists and weavers is our way to preserve the environmental integrity in the world of fast fashion. Bharatsthali strive to maintain this further by serving as a knowledge base of our customers to help them make an informed decision and offering fabrics at reasonable prices to them.

